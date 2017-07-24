FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty jumps on presidential veto, Hungary adds to forint liquidity
July 24, 2017 / 3:31 PM / a day ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty jumps on presidential veto, Hungary adds to forint liquidity

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    * Zloty rebounds towards biggest daily gain for months
    * Sentiment good as ECB signalled no withdrawal of stimulus
    * Forint gets stuck near 8-month highs versus the euro
    * Hungarian central bank adds liquidity through fx swap
tenders

 (Adds Hungarian central bank measure to increase banking sector
liquidity)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
firmed on Monday, led by the zloty after it was boosted by
Polish President Andrzej Duda's rejection of disputed
legislation to reform the judiciary.
    Sentiment remained positive in regional currency and
government bond markets after the European Central Bank did not
discuss winding down its own monetary stimulus last week.
    Even the Hungarian forint strengthened slightly
despite an additional liquidity injection to the banking system
from  the Budapest central bank.   
    In Warsaw, Duda said he would veto bills passed by
parliament in a judicial reform that has triggered nationwide
street protests and worries abroad over a perceived
politicisation of the courts..
    He had been seen as an ally of the ruling,
nationalist-minded Law and Justice party, which on Saturday
dismissed concerns on the part of the European Union and the
United States over its plan to overhaul the Supreme Court.
    The zloty touched a new three-month low against
the euro early in the day, before reversing course on Duda's
announcement.
    At 1448, it traded at 4.245 against the euro, up by 0.44
percent, while Polish government bonds firmed a touch.
    The European Commission, which had threatened with sanctions
over the reform, said after Duda's announcement it would need
more time now to analyse the Polish situation.
    The zloty's relatively modest response indicates that
investors remain cautious about Poland, Commerzbank analyst
Tatha Ghose said. "It would take a more comprehensive reversal
of judicial reforms before Poland's deteriorating EU relations
can turn around," Ghose added.
    Elsewhere, the forint firmed only mildly, but that
was enough to take it through the psychological 305 line.
    It is buoyed by Hungary's robust trade surplus and healthy
economic growth even though the Hungarian central bank is
unlikely to start to reverse monetary loosening for years.
    It even said last week that further loosening was possible
through its unconventional tools.
    On Monday it increased the additional forint liquidity it
has provided with the banking system by 50 billion forints 
($190.76 million) to 900 billion forints, through its one- and
12-month fx swap tenders.
    But the forint stayed on the strong side of 305, trading at
304.85.
    Elsewhere in the region, the Serbian and Croatian central
banks have intervened in the fx markets in recent weeks to curb
appreciation pressures on their currencies.
    "As for the Czech case, a (central bank interest rate) hike
could be imminent, already on Aug. 3," Erste Group analysts said
in a note.
    The Czech crown traded firmer at 26.02 against the
euro, close to its strongest levels since the central bank in
April removed a cap that had kept it under 27.
    
                CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1648 CET         
                             OT                      
                             CURRENCIES                    
                             Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                     us              
                             bid     close   change  in
                                                     2017
 Czech crown                 26.020  26.041   +0.08   3.79%
                                  0       5       %  
 Hungary                     304.85  305.02   +0.06   1.30%
 forint                          00      50       %  
 Polish zloty                4.2450  4.2636   +0.44   3.74%
                                                  %  
 Romanian leu                4.5631  4.5698   +0.15  -0.62%
                                                  %  
 Croatian kuna               7.4110  7.4115   +0.01   1.94%
                                                  %  
 Serbian dinar               120.15  120.28   +0.11   2.66%
                                 00      00       %  
 Note: daily    calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change         from         us      at      CET     
                             STOCKS                        
                             Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                     us              
                                     close   change  in
                                                     2017
 Prague                      1007.6  1004.1   +0.35   +9.34
                                  7       9       %       %
 Budapest                    35341.  35633.  -0.82%   +10.4
                                 02      91              3%
 Warsaw                      2331.6  2343.1  -0.49%   +19.7
                                  8       0              0%
 Bucharest                   8335.3  8374.7  -0.47%   +17.6
                                  2       1              5%
 Ljubljana                   804.69  806.10  -0.17%   +12.1
                                                         4%
 Zagreb                      1878.6  1871.8   +0.37  -5.82%
                                  6       2       %  
 Belgrade                    718.11  711.19   +0.97   +0.10
                                                  %       %
 Sofia                       712.83  711.93   +0.13   +21.5
                                                  %      5%
                             BONDS                         
                             Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                             (bid)   change  vs      change
                                             Bund    in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year                    -0.025   0.176   +064b   +19bp
                                                 ps       s
   5-year                     0.029   0.061   +021b   +7bps
                                                 ps  
   10-year                    0.913       0   +042b   +1bps
                                                 ps  
 Poland                                                    
   2-year                      1.83  -0.007   +249b   +1bps
                                                 ps  
   5-year                     2.642  -0.025   +283b   -2bps
                                                 ps  
   10-year                    3.272  -0.003   +277b   +0bps
                                                 ps  
                FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                             3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                     interb
                                                     ank
 Czech Rep              <PR    0.47    0.62     0.7       0
                IBOR=>                               
 Hungary                <BU     0.2    0.24   0.305    0.15
                BOR=>                                
 Poland                 <WI    1.77     1.8    1.84    1.73
                BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA      are for ask                                
 quotes         prices                               
 **********************************************************
 ****
 ($1 = 262.1100 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Warsaw newsroom and Jason Hovet in
Prague; editing by Mark Heinrich)

