17 hours ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies, bonds ease on new EU legal action against Poland
#European Currency News
July 26, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 17 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies, bonds ease on new EU legal action against Poland

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * EU to start legal action over Polish reform of judiciary
    * Currencies ease moderately, Fed comments will be watched
    * Czech rate setter: ECB easing limits room for rate hikes

 (Recasts with European Commission legal case against Poland)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
eased as the European Commission said it would start legal
action against Poland over an overhaul of the judiciary that it
says undermines the independence of judges.
    Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker also threatened Poland
with suspending its voting rights in the European Union on
Wednesday, a move which Hungary has already said it would veto.
    Separately, the top European Union court's adviser dismissed
a challenge brought by Slovakia and Hungary against the
obligatory relocation of refugees across the EU, a plan also
fiercely opposed by Poland and the Czech Republic. 
    The Czech crown, the forint and the
zloty eased by 0.1 percent against the euro by 1227
GMT, and government bond yields rose by a few basis points.
    But the moves were modest relative to bigger swings in the
zloty over the past week due to worries over the Polish reform
bills. These were partly vetoed by Poland's president Andrzej
Duda, but the street protests they triggered and the risk of EU
sanctions have added to investors' concerns.
    Investors held their breath ahead of the Federal Reserve's
meeting on Wednesday. Any reference to upcoming cuts in the
Fed's monetary stimulus could lead to a weakening of currencies
and bonds in Central Europe, traders said.
    The region's healthy economic growth has made its assets
relatively resilient to a shift towards a tighter monetary
stance by the world's main central banks, even though they have
not been immune to a rise in debt yields in the U.S. and
Germany.
    Central banks in the region have not lifted their own
interest rates since a hike in Belgrade in early 2013.
    The closest to rate tightening is the Czech central bank
(CNB), which some analysts have said may deliver its first hike
as soon as at its next meeting, on Aug 3.
    But investors are split over the timing, partly because many
believe a firming of the crown will do the bank's work even
without a hike.
    The scope for tightening is limited by the European Central
Bank's quantitative easing, CNB Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik
said on Wednesday.
    In Poland, any rise in inflation risks could reignite
central bank interest rate hike speculation and, along with
healthy economic growth, could help the zloty, analysts said.
    "While we therefore accordingly forecast a stronger PLN in
our base scenario for the coming months, an escalation of the
political uncertainties would require a revision of our PLN
forecast," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note.
    
                CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1427 CET         
                             OT                      
                             CURRENCIES                    
                             Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                     us              
                             bid     close   change  in
                                                     2017
 Czech crown                 26.040  26.015  -0.09%   3.71%
                                  0       5          
 Hungary                     305.62  305.45  -0.06%   1.05%
 forint                          00      00          
 Polish zloty                4.2610  4.2578  -0.08%   3.35%
 Romanian leu                4.5633  4.5651   +0.04  -0.62%
                                                  %  
 Croatian kuna               7.4120  7.4145   +0.03   1.93%
                                                  %  
 Serbian dinar               120.41  120.76   +0.29   2.44%
                                 00      00       %  
 Note: daily    calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change         from         us      at      CET     
                             STOCKS                        
                             Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                     us              
                                     close   change  in
                                                     2017
 Prague                      1009.0  1015.1  -0.60%   +9.48
                                  2       3               %
 Budapest                    35486.  35286.   +0.57   +10.8
                                 33      14       %      8%
 Warsaw                      2356.6  2341.3   +0.65   +20.9
                                  5       6       %      8%
 Bucharest                   8337.1  8328.7   +0.10   +17.6
                                  9       3       %      7%
 Ljubljana                   806.48  808.80  -0.29%   +12.3
                                                         9%
 Zagreb                      1881.6  1879.3   +0.12  -5.67%
                                  8       9       %  
 Belgrade                    716.76  718.50  -0.24%  -0.09%
 Sofia                       710.42  711.77  -0.19%   +21.1
                                                         4%
                             BONDS                         
                             Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                             (bid)   change  vs      change
                                             Bund    in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year                         0   0.025   +067b   +2bps
                                                 ps  
   5-year                     0.075   0.048   +024b   +6bps
                                                 ps  
   10-year                    0.976   0.023   +043b   +4bps
                                                 ps  
 Poland                                                    
   2-year                     1.861   0.003   +253b   +0bps
                                                 ps  
   5-year                     2.668       0   +283b   +2bps
                                                 ps  
   10-year                    3.322   0.015   +277b   +3bps
                                                 ps  
                FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                             3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                     interb
                                                     ank
 Czech Rep              <PR     0.5    0.66    0.74       0
                IBOR=>                               
 Hungary                <BU    0.21    0.23   0.317    0.15
                BOR=>                                
 Poland                 <WI    1.78   1.785   1.832    1.73
                BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA      are for ask                                
 quotes         prices                               
 **********************************************************
 ****
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Alexander Smith)

