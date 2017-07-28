FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
CEE MARKETS-Crown eases somewhat despite rate hike expectations
#European Currency News
July 28, 2017 / 9:45 AM / a day ago

CEE MARKETS-Crown eases somewhat despite rate hike expectations

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 28 (Reuters) - The crown eased slightly on
Friday with markets scaling back a touch ahead of next week's
Czech central bank (CNB) meeting at which policymakers could
deliver its first rate hike in almost a decade.
    Other Central European currencies were mostly slightly
firmer after less hawkish than expected comments from the
Federal Reserve earlier this week.
    The Czechs could soon become the first in the region to
start to lift interest rates after years of cuts to record lows.
    In a Reuters poll published on Friday, 8 of 16 analysts
projected a rate hike for the CNB's Aug. 3 meeting, and 3 for
September. This is up from only one of 14 analysts forecasting
an August move in the previous poll in June.  
    "The outcome will be really interesting, because a rate hike
is not priced in, while according to the (tight) market
consensus the CNB should hike its repo rate from 0.05 percent to
0.25 percent next Thursday," KBC analysts said in a note.
    The crown, which has been testing the 26 level against the
euro in the past week, still weakened a tad to 26.057 by 0914
GMT in thin turnover.
    Investors flooded Czech markets with tens of billions of
euros before the CNB ended a cap on the crown in April, betting
on the crown strengthening. If they soon exit those positions,
the crown may fall, and this may push the CNB towards a rate
hike, some analysts said.
    Elsewhere in Central Europe, Poland's zloty
weakened by 0.2 percent after an initial rise. The zloty has
been under pressure since last week after parliament passed
three bills to reform the judiciary.
    Domestic protests against the alleged politicisation of the
judiciary abated after Polish President Andrzej Duda refused to
sign two of the bills. But the European Commission has launched
a new legal case against Poland over the reforms.
    The head of Poland's nationalist-minded ruling party PiS
said late on Thursday it will wait for proposals from Duda, but
a radical reform of the judiciary was still needed.
    Romania's leu firmed 0.1 percent to 4.56 versus
the euro. Its finance minister said late on Thursday that the
government was sticking to earlier tax cut plans, instead of
pursuing more radical course that had worried investors.
    
                CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1114 CET         
                             OT                      
                             CURRENCIES                    
                             Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                     us              
                             bid     close   change  in
                                                     2017
 Czech crown                 26.057  26.049  -0.03%   3.65%
                                  0       0          
 Hungary                     305.34  305.58   +0.08   1.14%
 forint                          00      00       %  
 Polish zloty                4.2596  4.2524  -0.17%   3.39%
 Romanian leu                4.5600  4.5650   +0.11  -0.55%
                                                  %  
 Croatian kuna               7.4125  7.4145   +0.03   1.92%
                                                  %  
 Serbian dinar               120.18  120.30   +0.10   2.64%
                                 00      00       %  
 Note: daily    calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change         from         us      at      CET     
                             STOCKS                        
                             Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                     us              
                                     close   change  in
                                                     2017
 Prague                      1007.6  1014.8  -0.72%   +9.33
                                  3       9               %
 Budapest                    35811.  35828.  -0.05%   +11.9
                                 15      70              0%
 Warsaw                      2333.2  2350.9  -0.75%   +19.7
                                  3       1              8%
 Bucharest                   8324.1  8319.5   +0.05   +17.4
                                  3       7       %      9%
 Ljubljana                   810.14  809.98   +0.02   +12.9
                                                  %      0%
 Zagreb                      1889.1  1888.1   +0.05  -5.30%
                                  2       1       %  
 Belgrade                    724.24  721.31   +0.41   +0.96
                                                  %       %
 Sofia                       709.65  711.64  -0.28%   +21.0
                                                         1%
                             BONDS                         
                             Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                             (bid)   change  vs      change
                                             Bund    in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year                         0       0   +066b   -1bps
                                                 ps  
   5-year                     0.073   0.037   +022b   +0bps
                                                 ps  
   10-year                    0.895   0.015   +033b   -3bps
                                                 ps  
 Poland                                                    
   2-year                     1.808  -0.004   +247b   -2bps
                                                 ps  
   5-year                     2.671   0.014   +282b   -2bps
                                                 ps  
   10-year                    3.333   0.018   +276b   -2bps
                                                 ps  
                FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                             3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                     interb
                                                     ank
 Czech Rep              <PR    0.52    0.69    0.77       0
                IBOR=>                               
 Hungary                <BU     0.2    0.26    0.36    0.15
                BOR=>                                
 Poland                 <WI   1.755   1.787   1.833    1.73
                BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA      are for ask                                
 quotes         prices                               
 **********************************************************
 ****
 
 (Additional reporting from Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Jason
Hovet in Prague and Warsaw editorial; editing by Mark Heinrich)

