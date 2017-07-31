CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds ease, CPI rises more than expected

* Polish July CPI rises a tad more than expected * Polish bond yields rise, politics still weigh on zloty * Moody's: Poland's judiciary reform is credit negative * Czechs lift GDP forecast, crown eases (Adds Polish CPI new Czech economic growth forecast) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Poland's government bond yields rose on Monday, with prices underperforming Central European peers as Polish inflation rose more than expected in July. Political upheaval continues to weigh on the zloty after Brussels launched an infringement procedure against what it sees as the Polish government's attempts to undermine the independence of judges. On Monday rating agency Moody's warned that the judiciary reform is credit negative. Polish inflation picked up to an annual 1.7 percent in July from 1.5 percent in June, above analysts' 1.6 percent forecast. Polish government bond yields rose, mainly in longer maturities, as despite the higher inflation, the central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady this year and next. The bonds failed to benefit from an announcement from the Polish Finance Ministry that it did not plan to hold any regular bond or Treasury bill auctions in August. "Low supply in August was a rather supportive factor for Polish debt, but 10-year bond yields are still rising 6 basis points (to 3.4 percent). The market focuses on higher inflation data," said PKO BP strategist, Arkadiusz Trzciolek. The latest comments from the Polish central bank came from rate setter Eryk Lon, who was quoted as saying on Saturday that interest rates were likely to stay flat until the end of 2018. Some Polish central bankers earlier warned of a tight labour market and the effects of continued negative real interest rates. The zloty was flat at 4.2546 against the euro. In the unlikely event of a signal from the central bank for a possible earlier rate hike, investors would probably be cautious over the zloty due to tension between Warsaw and the European Commission over Poland's judicial reform, analysts have said. The zloty regained some ground last week as President Andrzej Duda said he would veto two of the three reform bills. The government has stood firm on its planned reform, prompting street protests. The zloty still trades near last week's 3-month lows. Trzciolek said investors would be watching Thursday's Czech central bank's meeting, where it may deliver its first interest rate hike for almost a decade, and the region's first for several years. The crown touched a 2-week low against the euro as investors scale back ahead of the meeting. Later it regained some ground, trading at 26.109, still weaker by a quarter of a percent. The Czech Finance Ministry raised its forecast for 2017 economic growth on Monday to 3.1 percent from 2.5 percent. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1540 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.109 26.042 -0.26% 3.44% 0 0 Hungary 304.80 304.64 -0.05% 1.32% forint 00 50 Polish zloty 4.2546 4.2551 +0.01 3.51% % Romanian leu 4.5595 4.5597 +0.00 -0.54% % Croatian 7.4090 7.4095 +0.01 1.97% kuna % Serbian 120.12 120.27 +0.12 2.69% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1009.3 1008.3 +0.10 +9.52 2 3 % % Budapest 35829. 35750. +0.22 +11.9 59 65 % 6% Warsaw 2373.6 2360.4 +0.56 +21.8 5 2 % 6% Bucharest 8336.7 8303.0 +0.41 +17.6 6 3 % 7% Ljubljana 812.90 811.45 +0.18 +13.2 % 8% Zagreb 1887.0 1884.5 +0.13 -5.40% 5 5 % Belgrade 722.88 728.80 -0.81% +0.77 % Sofia 714.82 710.98 +0.54 +21.8 % 9% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.026 0.026 +071b +2bps ps 5-year 0.047 0.023 +022b +2bps ps 10-year 0.88 0 +033b -1bps ps Poland 2-year 1.836 0.02 +252b +2bps ps 5-year 2.723 0.06 +290b +6bps ps 10-year 3.398 0.052 +285b +4bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.51 0.69 0.77 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.23 0.23 0.27 0.15 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.771 1.825 1.857 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)