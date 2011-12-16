(Updates prices, quotes)

* Forint drops after IMF, EU team leaves talks early

* Central bank draft law is main concern

* Official says law may be amended

* Other CEE assets up, led by Polish zloty

By Sandor Peto and Jan Lopatka

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 16 Hungary's forint fell on Friday, bucking a rise in other Central European assets after the IMF suspended informal talks with Hungary on a possible aid package.

The IMF said Budapest had failed to give assurances about its plans for a new central bank law, which the European Central Bank has said would threaten the central bank's independence.

The proposed law, submitted by the government on Wednesday, would allow the prime minister to nominate a third vice governor, weakening the powers of central bank Governor Andras Simor.

The forint reversed an early rise against the euro on the news and was bid at 305.01 at 1512 GMT, 1.2 percent weaker percent than Thursday's close and 4 percent above the all-time low hit last month.

Turnover was very low, and bond yields rose 10-20 basis point after the IMF news.

"The weakening was moderate and sentiment negative," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.

"This was a one-off impact, these were not the formal talks yet ... I don't think that a week before Christmas anyone would like to open significant positions. The year-end is coming and it's not that easy to borrow papers as you would think."

Officials later said the government would have the option to make amendments to the legislation to take into account the ECB's criticism. The law may be debated by parliament later on Friday.

"Our view remains that increasing funding difficulties in H1 will force Hungary to sign up and submit to policy conditionality and from there some 'normalisation' can occur," said Peter Attard Montalto, an analyst at Nomura.

"But the road to that point looks very rocky. My view remains that things will have to get worse to force the government's hand, before things get better."

Shares of Hungary's biggest lender, OTP Bank gave up most of their early gains of more than 3 percent, which they posted after the centre-right government reached a long-awaited agreement with the country's banks, which includes a cut in their tax burden.

ZLOTY FIRMS

Elsewhere, the zloty -- the region's most liquid currency -- gained 0.6 percent, the Czech crown rose 0.25 percent and Romania's leu was 0.1 percent firmer.

Currencies gained with rising stock markets, pushing the zloty through 4.50 to the euro, a one-week high.

"We still see foreign players buying the zloty. Firstly, investors may by anticipating possible euro sales by (state bank) BGK ahead of the quickly approaching year-end. Secondly, players were betting on a sharp zloty sell-off which did not materialise, so now investors are closing long EUR/PLN positions." a Warsaw-based dealer said.

"Investors probably reached the conclusion that it makes little sense to play down the zloty now. Why confront the BGK and report trading losses at the end of the year?"

But dealers showed caution with euro zone risks still high.

Another dealer said Polish authorities may not continue their interventions to lift the zloty -- which has happened several times in recent months -- as a rebound in the euro against the dollar buoyed the Polish currency.

"It's hard to expect the central bank or the state-owned BGK bank to appear in the market," the dealer said. "Maybe it wants to leave itself ammunition for the end of the year."

Zloty strength is important as a quarter of Polish debt is in foreign currency, which makes the final fixing of the accounting year key as this determines recalculations into zlotys. A weaker zloty would mean a higher overall debt load.

RATE HIKE EXPECTATION IN HUNGARY

A Hungarian dealer said before the reports on the IMF talks that the forint had got support from an expected fresh rate hike by the central bank next Tuesday, after it raised rates by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent in November.

"If they need an argument for a 50 bps hike next week then today's wage data could come in handy," a dealer said.

Data showed earlier on Friday that Hungary's annual gross wage growth picked up to 6.1 percent in October from 5.2 percent in September. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local

close currency currency

change change

today in 2011 Czech crown 25.346 25.412 +0.26% -1.37% Polish zloty 4.491 4.522 +0.69% -11.87% Hungarian forint 305.03 301.35 -1.21% -8.87% Croatian kuna 7.511 7.501 -0.13% -1.74% Romanian leu 4.335 4.34 +0.12% -2.35% Serbian dinar 101.8 101.26 -0.53% +4.05% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR +20 basis points to 174bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR -1 basis points to +168bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR -1 basis points to +223bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR +3 basis points to +463bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR +3 basis points to +450bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR +4 basis points to +401bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR +17 basis points to +811bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR +15 basis points to +800bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR +17 basis points to +710bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1613 CET. Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1700 GMT. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Sandor Peto; Editing by Susan Fenton)