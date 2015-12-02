By Krisztina Than and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 2 The Polish zloty opened steady on Wednesday, with investors waiting for a press conference about a flagged increase in the budget deficit and a central bank meeting where rate-setters are widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Poland's new conservative government has already started scaling back on its election promises of higher spending to avoid a deficit rise. Government officials have indicated that the deficit would still have to be raised. Pawel Szalamacha, minister of finance, said that the deficit in this year's budget has to be increased by 3.8 billion to 3.9 billion zlotys. However, another minister, Henryk Kowalczyk, said this figure could be much larger, in a range of 5.0 billion to 10.0 billion zlotys. Szalamacha said the 2016 fiscal deficit would reach 3.0-3.2 percent of gross domestic product, with its exact level depending on revenues new taxes on banks and supermarkets as well as budget revenue from dividends. Investors are awaiting a news conference later on Wednesday, where the finance minister and the prime minister are expected to reveal the final deficit number. "(...) The details on a planned 2015 budget amendment and (further) budget fiscal plans of the ministry may briefly push the euro/zloty in the direction of 4.30," Bank Pekao analysts said in a note. "In this context we would also expect a rise in yields on the Polish curve," they added. The Polish central bank will also hold a meeting on Wednesday where it is expected to keep the main rate at 1.5 percent. "The MPC has indicated several times that only a significant deterioration in economic activity data can induce further monetary policy easing," Credit Suisse said in a note. "We also expect the MPC to become slightly more hawkish due to the upside surprise in real GDP growth in 3Q." Poland's manufacturing sector maintained its growth momentum in November, underpinned by a solid increase in new orders, data showed on Tuesday. Hungary's purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 56.2 in November, also indicating healthy growth in the region this year. At 0818 GMT, the zloty was steady versus the euro, while the forint was 0.2 percent weaker, still stuck in its recent tight range. The Czech crown stayed strong against the euro, hovering near to the central bank's ceiling at around 27 against the euro. With Czech bonds trading below German Bund yields, the crown -- central Europe's safe haven currency -- may feel upward pressure like the Swiss franc if the European Central Bank cuts its rates further on Thursday as expected. Further ECB easing could make central European assets relatively more attractive, while a Federal Reserve rate increase expected later this month could curb their appeal. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0918 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.028 27.015 -0.05% +2.31% Hungary forint 312.200 311.620 -0.19% +1.37% Polish zloty 4.281 4.281 +0.00% +0.12% Romanian leu 4.461 4.464 +0.09% +0.46% Croatian kuna 7.641 7.634 -0.09% +0.18% Serbian dinar 121.300 121.400 +0.08% +0.04% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 970.90 969.08 +0.19% +2.03% Budapest 23791.70 23846.61 -0.23% +44.03% Warsaw 1920.60 1923.94 -0.17% -17.32% Bucharest 7121.38 7018.11 +1.47% +3.21% Ljubljana 0.00 694.13 +0.00% -100.0% Zagreb 1679.90 1680.86 -0.06% -3.47% Sofia 436.44 436.87 -0.10% -16.68% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.21 +0.000 +021bps -1bps 5-year 0.002 +0.050 +019bps +4bps 10-year 0.512 +0.000 +003bps -1bps Poland 2-year 1.636 +0.000 +206bps -1bps 5-year 2.084 +0.000 +227bps -1bps 10-year 2.686 +0.000 +221bps -1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.150 0.070 0.040 0.00 Hungary 1.340 1.320 1.340 1.35 Poland 1.590 1.390 1.350 1.73 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Editing by Louise Heavens)