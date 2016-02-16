* Stocks, currencies ease as crude prices retreat after talks * Fall in asset prices is not big, turnover is low * Czech Q4 GDP weaker than forecast, full 2015 growth is robust * Czech crown stays at central bank cap By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 16 Central Europe's equities reversed early gains and its main currencies weakened on Tuesday after a meeting of oil producers failed to lift crude prices, triggering risk-averse behaviour among investors. The assets of the region, which has tight links with the euro zone, were helped by comments late on Monday from European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi, who said that the bank was ready to ease policy further in March. But worries over China's growth and low oil prices have often triggered price falls among central European assets this year, despite the region's robust economic growth. The forint eased 0.3 percent against the euro by 1003 GMT, the zloty shed 0.2 percent and the Romanian leu eased 0.1 percent. The forint and the zloty, however, stayed near the past few weeks' typical levels -- around the 310 and the 4.4 line respectively -- and the leu hovered near 10-week highs. "There is no drama, turnover is quite low, I would rather call this boring," one Budapest-based dealer said. The region's main stock indices broke the usual link of tracking Western European indices, mainly Frankfurt, and edged lower, led by Warsaw, where the bluechip index shed 1.1 percent. One Warsaw-based equities trader said the retreat of crude prices added to the weakness after the index was already falling, due to lower than expected earnings of telecoms operator Orange Polska and impairment charges announced by energy utility Tauron. In the past weeks, investors have been undecided whether markets in the European Union's emerging economies are safe havens or risky assets. "We have seen various trading strategies in the region from foreign investors this year and we see up and down movements, without any meaningful change in sentiment," said Monika Kiss, analyst of the Budapest brokerage Equilor. The Czech crown, the currency of the region's safest economy, which has been used as a funding currency by investors for years, was steady at 27.028, staying stuck to the cap where the central bank sells it to keep the unit weak. On Tuesday, the Czechs reported 3.9 percent annual economic growth for the last quarter of 2015. The figure was well below analysts' 4.7 percent consensus forecast, but the 4.3 percent growth rate for full 2015 was the highest in eight years. The region's main economies expanded at robust rates of 3-4 percent last year. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1103 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.028 27.036 +0.03% -0.11% Hungary forint 310.260 309.350 -0.29% +1.41% Polish zloty 4.404 4.396 -0.18% -3.32% Romanian leu 4.472 4.469 -0.07% +1.06% Croatian kuna 7.619 7.619 +0.00% +0.27% Serbian dinar 122.690 122.790 +0.08% -0.99% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 870.04 875.81 -0.66% -09.02% Budapest 22918.64 23065.93 -0.64% -4.19% Warsaw 1769.15 1787.98 -1.05% -4.84% Bucharest 6140.88 6136.00 +0.08% -12.33% Ljubljana 672.40 670.45 +0.29% -3.41% Zagreb 1607.48 1598.41 +0.57% -4.86% Belgrade 0.00 583.06 +0.00% -100.0% Sofia 444.65 444.31 +0.08% -3.53% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.11 +0.014 +039bps +1bps 5-year -0.02 +0.013 +028bps +1bps 10-year 0.503 +0.000 +025bps -2bps (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; editing by Katharine Houreld)