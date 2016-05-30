* Government bonds mostly ease on Fed rate rise comments * Poland to report economic data on Tuesday, Wednesday * Kuna firms, but political crisis may weigh on Croatian assets By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 30 Central European government bonds mostly eased on Monday, tracking a rise in euro zone bond yields after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen signalled that an interest rate hike in the world's biggest economy could be nearing. Turnover in regional markets was thin as investors in London are on holiday and others are waiting for Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, whose asset purchases have created additional demand in the European Union's emerging markets. Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 3.065 percent and the zloty eased 0.2 percent to 4.3955 against the euro by 0829 GMT. Polish banks have put forward their own proposal about planned conversion of Swiss franc mortgages, which threatens their profits, the newspaper Puis Biznesu said. The conversion is a key risk to Polish asset prices, along with an unprecedented European Commission investigation into the rule of law in Poland. A batch of Polish economic figures due on Tuesday and Wednesday, including detailed first-quarter GDP and April flash inflation data, are also a risk, analysts said. "EURPLN (the zloty) will remain around 4.40 before the readings," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. The Hungarian forint traded flat at 314.05 against the euro, retreating from its 30-day moving average near 313.50. Czech government bond yields rose 3 basis points along the curve, with the 10-year paper trading at 0.54 percent. But the crown firmed slightly to 27.023 against the euro, glued to levels near 27, through which the Czech central bank does not allow the currency to firm. Its future governor, Jiri Rusnok, said on Sunday that a sudden exit from the weak crown policy regime was "very unlikely". He also said moving the cap on the crown to a weaker level was "a scenario with very low probability". Regional stock markets mostly moved sideways. Bucharest was the exception. The main index there fell 2.5 percent as the shares of Banca Transilvania plunged 12 percent from Friday's record highs, starting trade without dividends. The Croatian kuna firmed a shade, but is still at 3-year lows. Croatian eurobonds are likely to stay under pressure due to increasing political strains, which may even lead to an early election, Raiffeisen analyst Gunter Deuber said in a note. The future of Croatia's centre-right government was thrown into doubt last Thursday after the junior coalition partner said it would support the removal of the deputy prime minister in a confidence vote on June 18. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1029 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0230 27.0355 +0.05 -0.09% crown % Hungary 314.0500 314.0900 +0.01 0.19% forint % Polish 4.3955 4.3875 -0.18% -3.13% zloty Romanian 4.5064 4.5029 -0.08% 0.28% leu Croatian 7.4830 7.4913 +0.11 2.08% kuna % Serbian 123.1300 123.2800 +0.12 -1.35% dinar % Note: calculate previous close at 1800 daily d from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 890.70 890.47 +0.03 -6.86% % Budapest 27078.25 27011.72 +0.25 +13.2 % 0% Warsaw 1839.85 1839.22 +0.03 -1.04% % Buchares 6314.02 6472.80 -2.45% -9.86% t Ljubljan 703.24 706.36 -0.44% +1.02 a % Zagreb 1716.26 1721.49 -0.30% +1.58 % Belgrade <.BELEX15 610.47 608.08 +0.39 -5.22% > % Sofia 441.98 439.19 +0.64 -4.11% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.014 0.037 +053b +3bps > ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.17 0.032 +054b +2bps > ps <CZ10YT=R 0.54 0.025 +037b +0bps 10-year R> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.598 0.006 +211b +0bps > ps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.305 0.025 +267b +1bps > ps <PL10YT=R 3.074 0.027 +291b +0bps 10-year R> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech < 0.29 0.27 0.26 0 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.97 0.91 0.92 1 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.68 1.63 1.62 1.68 WIBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; Editing by Gareth Jones)