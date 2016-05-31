* Polish deflation eases, though less than expected
* Bond yields rise across region amid Fed hike expectations
* Southern CEE states post good Q1 GDP figures
* Croatian c.bank buys euros to prevent kuna firming
(Adds Polish CPI data, southern CEE GDP figures, Croatian
central bank's market intervention)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 31 Central European government
bond yields rose on Tuesday due to expectations for a U.S.
interest rate rise and after Polish figures showed deflation
eased in May from a month ago.
The zloty briefly touched a two-week high against
the euro at 4.3773, outperforming its Central European peers,
after Polish first-quarter data confirmed that the economy grew
3 percent from a year ago.
Polish asset prices remain fragile, however. Investors are
waiting for details of a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages
into zlotys and the progress of a European Union investigation
into the rule of law in Poland.
The risks are "too big for investors to get involved in
larger positions on the Polish market," said Marcin Turkiewicz,
head of FX trading at mBank in Warsaw. "This limits the space
for further appreciation."
The yield on two-year Polish bonds rose 2 basis points to
1.585 percent. The 10-year yield rose 1 basis point from Monday
and 3 basis points from Tuesday's lows to 3.11 percent.
Flash figures showed that Polish consumer prices fell by an
annual 1 percent in May after a 1.1 percent drop in April.
Analysts had expected a reading of -0.9 percent.
Erste Group is likely to revise its -0.4 percent inflation
forecast for 2016 to the downside, but the figures are unlikely
to encourage the Polish central bank to resume interest rate
cuts, said Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska.
"Ongoing and persistent deflation does not worry the MPC
(Monetary Policy Council) as it is claimed not to have any
negative effects on the economic activity of households or
enterprises," she said.
Polish interest rates should remain unchanged this year and
the central bank should not play a role in Poland's Swiss franc
mortgage issue, rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said at the Reuters
Eastern Europe Investment Summit on Monday.
The dinar firmed a shade to 123 versus the euro
and Belgrade stocks rose half a percent by 1342 GMT,
after Serbian figures showed a 3.5 percent surge in annual
economic output in the first quarter, after 1.2 percent growth
in the previous quarter.
Slovenia's 2.5 percent growth in the first quarter was also
a positive surprise, well exceeding analysts' 1.7 percent
forecast.
Croatia's 2.7 percent growth was above analysts' 2.4 percent
forecast.
The kuna was flat at 7.486 against the euro. The
Croatian central bank said it bought 84 million euros from local
banks at 7.4925 to prevent a strengthening of the kuna towards
3-year highs beyond 7.468.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1542 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close chang in 2016
e
Czech 27.0220 27.0220 +0.0 -0.09%
crown 0%
Hungary 314.1000 314.1100 +0.0 0.17%
forint 0%
Polish 4.3845 4.3949 +0.2 -2.89%
zloty 4%
Romanian 4.5125 4.5033 -0.20 0.14%
leu %
Croatian 7.4860 7.4835 -0.03 2.04%
kuna %
Serbian 123.0000 123.0600 +0.0 -1.24%
dinar 5%
Note: calculate previous close at 1800
daily d from CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close chang in 2016
e
Prague 894.69 892.68 +0.2 -6.45%
3%
Budapest 26982.62 27089.72 -0.40 +12.80
% %
Warsaw 1823.02 1841.79 -1.02 -1.94%
%
Buchares 6431.88 6350.90 +1.2 -8.17%
t 8%
Ljubljan 705.17 705.61 -0.06 +1.30%
a %
Zagreb 1708.68 1712.06 -0.20 +1.13%
%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 615.02 612.16 +0.4 -4.51%
> 7%
Sofia 440.50 441.06 -0.13 -4.43%
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.009 0.037 +051 +3bps
> bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.177 0.041 +052 +2bps
> bps
<CZ10YT=R 0.544 0.03 +036 +1bps
10-year R> bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.616 0.015 +212 +0bps
> bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.307 -0.013 +265 -3bps
> bps
<PL10YT=R 3.109 0.002 +293 -1bps
10-year R> bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interba
nk
Czech < 0.29 0.28 0.27 0
Rep PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.98 0.92 0.93 1.01
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.66 1.63 1.595 1.68
WIBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*******************************************************
*******
(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw/Igir Ilic in
Zagreb, Editing by Gareth Jones)