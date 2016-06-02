* ECB comments seen reaffirming support to CEE assets * Zloty still under pressure from domestic, Brexit concerns * Bond yields mostly rise slightly in region * Warsaw stocks hit a new 3-and-1/2-month low By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 2 Central Europe's most liquid currency, the zloty, eased on Thursday due to concerns over controversial government policies in Poland and fears that Britain will vote to quit the European Union in a referendum on June 23. Other currencies were steady or just a shade weaker as investors expected the European Central Bank to keep monetary screws loose at its meeting, providing support to assets across Europe. Monetary stimulus in the euro zone also supports asset prices in the European Union's emerging markets, counterbalancing the negative impact of expectations for a rise in Federal Reserve interest rates. The zloty eased by 0.2 percent to 4.398 against the euro by 0838 GMT. The forint which is also often used as a regional proxy, also eased a shade to 313.75. The region's currencies remain rangebound this week, buoyed by economic growth and stability even though risk aversion and worries over the world economy rose in global markets this week. In Warsaw, investors awaited details of a government-backed plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages at the cost of banks, and developments in a row with Brussels over the rule of law in Poland. A key risk which is observed across the entire region is the British vote, traders said. A British decision to quit would mean that a generous flow of EU funds into less developed eastern members could get thinner, and would also cast doubts over the longer-term future of the EU project. "Huge positions have been built already in markets, betting on 'Yes' or 'No' in the vote," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "This is an event that you cannot ignore, you have to take a bet because the outcome will certainly cause big movement in markets, up or down," the trader added. Government bond yields rose by 1-2 basis points in high-yielding Hungary, Poland and Romania, and dropped slightly in safe-haven Czech markets. Equities were mixed. Warsaw's bluechip index dropped a quarter of a percent to a new 3-and-1/2-month low. A Reuters poll of analysts showed that the zloty, the region's worst-performing unit this year, could shake off risks from domestic politics and the British vote by the autumn. It is expected to firm about 3 percent against the euro by June next year, regaining all the ground that it has lost since 2015. CEE SNAP AT 1028 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Change st ious y bid clos chan in 2016 e ge Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.11% crown => 280 290 00% Hungary <EURHUF 313. 313. -0.0 0.28% forint => 7500 6150 4% Polish <EURPLN 4.39 4.39 -0.1 -3.18% zloty => 80 04 7% Romanian <EURRON 4.52 4.52 +0. -0.06% leu => 15 20 01% Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.85% kuna => 00 95 13% Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.19% dinar => 9300 0600 11% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Change st ious y clos chan in 2016 e ge Prague 890. 888. +0. -6.88% 55 21 26% Budapest 2711 2698 +0. +13.34 1.82 9.59 45% % Warsaw <.WIG20 1755 1759 -0.2 -5.59% > .30 .49 4% Buchares 6555 6464 +1. -6.41% t .06 .56 40% Ljubljan <.SBITO 688. 690. -0.3 -1.08% a P> 64 99 4% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1715 1712 +0. +1.55% > .85 .03 22% Belgrade <.BELEX 618. 622. -0.5 -3.94% 15> 75 02 3% Sofia <.SOFIX 442. 443. -0.0 -3.95% > 69 11 9% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Daily d d ad (bid chan vs change ) ge Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.03 0.00 +05 +1bps RR> 5 5bps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.16 -0.0 +05 -3bps RR> 2 14 3bps <CZ10YT 0.52 -0.0 +03 -3bps 10-year =RR> 4 15 8bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.63 0.01 +21 +2bps RR> 5 7 5bps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.35 -0.0 +27 -2bps RR> 2 09 2bps <PL10YT 3.15 0.00 +30 +0bps 10-year =RR> 9 1bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.26 0.25 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.99 0.92 0.93 1.03 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.66 1.64 1.68 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Sandor Peto)