* Zloty rises even before ECB reaffirms stimulus policy * Warsaw stocks rebound from 3-and-1/2-month low (Adds rebound of zloty assets, ECB meeting) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 2 Central European currencies and equities firmed on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting where it said it would continue its policy to stimulate the economy. ECB asset buying in the euro zone supports prices in the European Union's emerging markets, counterbalancing the negative impact of expectations of a rise in Federal Reserve interest rates. The forint touched a 4-week high at 312.85 against the euro even before the ECB meeting, and it was trading at 312.90 at 1349 GMT, firmer by 0.2 percent from Wednesday. The zloty rebounded from an early fall and was steady at 4.3885 versus the euro. Warsaw's bluechip equities index firmed 0.4 percent after hitting a new 3-and-1/2-month low in early trade. Traders said liquidity in regional markets was thin. "The zloty is a little stronger thanks to local exporters who sell foreign currencies (at levels near 4.4)," one Warsaw-based dealer said. "But they can't make a major move on the market on their own." The region's currencies remain rangebound this week, although risk aversion and worries over the world economy have risen in global markets. In Warsaw, investors await details of a government-backed plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages at the cost of banks, and developments in a row with Brussels over the rule of law in Poland. A key perceived risk across the region is the British vote on EU membership, traders said. A British decision to quit could mean a thinner flow of EU funds into less developed eastern members, and cast doubts over the longer-term future of the EU project. "This is an event that you cannot ignore, you have to take a bet because the outcome will certainly cause big movement in markets, up or down," a Budapest-based trader said, adding that many positions had been built on bets on both vote outcomes. Government bond yields rose by 1-2 basis points in Hungary and Poland, and dropped slightly in safe-haven Czech markets. A Reuters poll of analysts showed that the zloty, the region's worst-performing currency this year, could shake off risks from domestic politics and the British vote by the autumn. It is seen firming by about 3 percent against the euro by June next year, regaining all the ground lost since 2015. CEE SNAP AT 1549 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 250 290 01% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 312. 313. +0. 0.56 forint => 9000 6150 23% % Polish <EURPLN 4.38 4.39 +0. -2.9 zloty => 85 04 04% 7% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.52 +0. 0.11 leu => 42 20 17% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.50 +0. 1.90 kuna => 65 95 17% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.1 -1.4 dinar => 2000 0600 1% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 889. 888. +0. -7.0 10 21 10% 3% Budapest 2706 2698 +0. +13 1.08 9.59 26% .13% Warsaw <.WIG20 1765 1759 +0. -5.0 > .87 .49 36% 2% Buchares 6593 6464 +2. -5.8 t .62 .56 00% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 692. 690. +0. -0.4 a P> 77 99 26% 9% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1711 1712 -0.0 +1. > .35 .03 4% 29% Belgrade <.BELEX 629. 622. +1. -2.2 15> 67 02 23% 4% Sofia <.SOFIX 444. 443. +0. -3.5 > 73 11 37% 1% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.00 -0.0 +05 -2bp RR> 9 16 2bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.16 -0.0 +05 -2bp RR> 2 14 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.53 -0.0 +04 +0b 10-year =RR> 4 05 1bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= #VAL 0.02 #VAL +2b RR> UE! 2 UE! ps 5-year <PL5YT= #VAL -0.0 #VAL -1bp RR> UE! 04 UE! s <PL10YT #VAL 0.01 #VAL +2b 10-year =RR> UE! 6 UE! ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.26 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.99 0.92 0.93 1.03 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.67 1.66 1.68 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw)