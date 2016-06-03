* CEE bonds, currencies mostly firm after U.S. data
* Forint hits one-month high, Hungarian retail sales surge
* Brexit is a key risk, zloty and forint most vulnerable
(Recasts with markets reaction to U.S. data)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 3 Central European government
bonds and currencies mostly firmed after weak U.S. employment
data curbed expectations that the Federal Reserve could lift its
interest rates soon.
Steady U.S. rates would keep Europe's high-yielding emerging
markets attractive.
The impact was limited though, as the figures also add to
concerns over global growth and Britain's upcoming referendum on
European Union membership continues to pose risks to the
region's assets.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped 4 basis
points from a 4-month high touched before the U.S. payroll data,
to 3.123 percent.
Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 5 basis points from
Thursday to 3.38 percent, but turnover was very low.
The forint hit a one-month high against the euro
already in early trade, after figures showed 6.4 percent annual
surge in Hungary's retail sales in April.
It firmed further to a new peak of 311.90 after the U.S.
data.
"The question is whether the central bank will do something
to weaken it or just ignore it as people need a firmer forint
for the holidays," one Budapest-based currency dealer said.
The zloty gained 0.1 percent to 4.383 versus the
euro by 1345 GMT, but it was still within the past weeks narrow
ranges.
An expected rise in Poland's domestic bond issuance in the
next months keeps a lid on its bond prices which rose much less
than U.S. peers, said Miroslaw Budzicki, debt market strategist
at PKO BP in Warsaw.
A standstill in regional currency and bond markets in the
past week hid an accumulation of bets for both the Remain and
the Leave camps campaigning in Britain's June 23 referendum
about European Union membership, traders said.
If Britain quits the EU, Central European states could lose
some of their generous EU funding, which could in turn trigger
concerns about the future of the Union.
Polish assets are seen as particularly vulnerable due to
concerns about a government-backed plan to convert
foreign-currency mortgages at a cost to the banks and an EU
investigation into the rule of law in Poland.
"(With those risks) we would see risk for renewed setbacks
in the zloty before seeing a more sustainable stabilisation
during the coming months," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst
said in a note.
The forint is also vulnerable to the risk of Brexit, Citi
analysts said in a note.
A Reuters poll showed earlier this weak that the zloty could
firm about 3 percent to 4.25 by June next year, and the forint
is seen sticking to the 315 level.
CEE SNAP AT 1545
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 250 310 02% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 312. 312. +0. 0.84
forint => 0100 6950 22% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.38 4.38 +0. -2.8
zloty => 30 67 08% 5%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.03
leu => 75 42 7% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.49 +0. 1.93
kuna => 40 75 05% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.1 -1.4
dinar => 2900 1300 3% 8%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 882. 888. -0.6 -7.6
75 41 4% 9%
Budapest 2718 2720 -0.0 +13
8.89 8.42 7% .66%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1790 1762 +1. -3.6
> .81 .28 62% 8%
Buchares 6567 6574 -0.1 -6.2
t .80 .40 0% 3%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 694. 692. +0. -0.2
a P> 46 77 24% 4%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1701 1711 -0.5 +0.
> .66 .32 6% 71%
Belgrade <.BELEX 624. 629. -0.8 -3.0
15> 56 67 1% 3%
Sofia <.SOFIX 444. 445. -0.3 -3.5
> 52 95 2% 5%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= 0.02 0.01 +05 +2b
RR> 4 6 5bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.15 -0.0 +05 +2b
RR> 6 06 6bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.52 -0.0 +04 +2b
10-year =RR> 4 1 4bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.66 -0.0 +21 +1b
RR> 4 01 9bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.34 -0.0 +27 +0b
RR> 3 22 5bps ps
<PL10YT 3.12 -0.0 +30 +0b
10-year =RR> 9 36 5bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.25 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.96 0.89 0.91 1.02
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.65 1.63 1.68
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Jakub
Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)