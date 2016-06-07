* CEE economic data, Yellen comments buoy assets * Forint near 5-week high, zloty hovers at 3-week high * Eyes on Polish fx mortgage conversion plan, a key risk * Bank stocks lift Warsaw's stock index By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 7 Hungarian stocks approached 9-year highs and Central European currencies hovered around multi-week highs on Tuesday after a batch of upbeat economic figures from across the region. Budapest's main stock index, rising by 0.7 percent, was within 0.4 percent of April's 9-year peak. The global backdrop was favourable as Monday's comments from Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen did not indicate a near-term interest rate hike, which would make the region's high yielding assets less attractive. Regional figures have also underpinned healthy economic growth. Poland's jobless rate fell to its lowest since 2008 to 9.2 percent in May. Czech and Hungarian April industrial output growth and Czech trade surplus data beat forecasts. Hungary's household consumption grew by a robust annual 4.8 percent in the first quarter. Romania's wages surged 12.3 percent in April. The leu firmed 0.1 percent to 4.512 against the euro by 0801 GMT, towards 4.5, the past weeks' peak. The forint set a 5-week high at 310.80, before retreating to 311.40, down 0.2 percent from Monday. The brokerage Equilor said in a note that a retreat was natural, but the 200-day moving average of 212.35 could be a barrier. Erste said a renewed forint firming could find resistance at 308.60. The zloty, at 4.3561 against the euro, traded near Monday's 3-week high of 4.354. Polish bonds steadied after a sell-off as the government will sell more debt than expected at its auctions in the coming months. Warsaw's bluechip equities index rose 1.3 percent, drifting further off the 3-and-1/2-month lows set last week. Bank stocks led the rise, with PKO BP gaining 1.6 percent and Pekao 1.5 percent. Bank shares knocked down the index since October, since the Law and Justice Party (PiS) won elections. A key risk to Polish assets is PiS-backed President Andrzej Duda's plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zloty, a plan which is discussed this week by Polish decisions makers. Presidential adviser Zbigniew Krysiak told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna that the banking sector's loss from the conversion would reach around 40 billion zlotys ($10.4 billion), should the Swiss franc firm to 5 zlotys from about 3.955 now. "In the long term, we do not expect the zloty to gain further given such a strong selloff of domestic bonds," ING BSK said in a note. "We see the zloty losing as soon as the positive impulse from the lower Fed rate expectations ceases to affect emerging market currencies," the note added. CEE SNAP AT 1001 CET MARKETS SHOT CURRENCIES Late Previous Daily Chan st ge bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0325 +0.04% -0.0 crown => 220 9% Hungary <EURHUF 311. 310.8350 -0.18% 1.04 forint => 4000 % Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.3560 +0.00% -2.2 zloty => 61 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.5148 +0.06% 0.16 leu => 20 % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.5065 -0.05% 1.71 kuna => 05 % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123.3400 +0.10% -1.4 dinar => 2200 2% Note: calcula prev close at 1800 CET daily ted ious change from STOC KS Late Previous Daily Chan st ge close change in 2016 Prague 897. 892.27 +0.60% -6.1 63 4% Budapest 2726 27089.00 +0.66% +13 6.99 .99% Warsaw <.WIG20 1819 1797.27 +1.26% -2.1 > .85 1% Buchares 6571 6561.15 +0.16% -6.1 t .81 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 691. 694.49 -0.45% -0.6 a P> 37 9% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1697 1697.99 -0.02% +0. > .66 48% Belgrade <.BELEX 616. 616.85 -0.05% -4.2 15> 57 7% Sofia <.SOFIX 444. 444.08 +0.01% -3.6 > 14 4% BOND S Yiel Yield Spread Dail d y (bid change vs Bund chan ) ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.03 0.011 +056bps +1b RR> ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.14 -0.002 +056bps +0b RR> 8 ps <CZ10YT 0.50 0 +043bps +0b 10-year =RR> 9 ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.71 0.012 +225bps +1b RR> 1 ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.39 0 +280bps +0b RR> 4 ps <PL10YT 3.18 0.007 +310bps +1b 10-year =RR> 4 ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.25 0.25 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.97 0.905 0.915 1.02 ><BUBOR 5 => Poland <PLNFRA 1.68 1.66 1.65 1.68 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ****************************************************** ******** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)