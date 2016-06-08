* Kuna weakest since March, Croatian PM under pressure to
quit
* Forint and zloty near strongest since mid-April
* Hungary's trade surplus supports forint
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 8 The kuna fell to a 2-1/2
month low against the euro on Wednesday, in contrast to other
Central European currencies, after the Croatian government's
coalition moved to the brink of collapse.
The biggest party in Croatia's ruling coalition filed a
no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic on
Tuesday, contributing to the kuna dropping by 0.2
percent to 7.53 against the euro at 0826 GMT on Wednesday.
By contrast, hunger for yield in global markets helped the
Polish zloty and Hungarian forint cling to multi-week highs
while Hungary's government bond yield curve fell by 5-10 basis
points, with its 10-year paper trading at 3.33 percent.
The uncertainty in Croatia could hit the government's reform
drive and its bonds, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said
in a note.
"The market is underestimating credit negative implications
from possible government fallout in Croatia," he said.
The zloty, trading at 4.34 against the euro, was
at its strongest since mid-April.
It started to firm on Tuesday after Polish presidential
advisers said the scheme to convert foreign currency mortgages
to zloty-denominated loans would be spread over many years,
which could cause less pain to banks than expected.
"Now we have to await comments from the banks, from the
rating agencies and from the regulator, which means that some
uncertainty remains," Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen said in a
note
Polish banking stocks pared gains made on Tuesday. PKO BP
shed 1.7 percent, MBank 2.9 percent and BZ WBK
1.7 percent, with one Warsaw-based broker citing
investor concern over the lingering uncertainty on the mortgage
scheme.
The mortgage issue could yet place the zloty under pressure,
which could increase if Britain votes to quit the European Union
in its June 23 referendum, market participants said.
"There are more question marks than answers (about the
mortgages) and the zloty's strength is surprising," said Mateusz
Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
The forint, at 310.27 against the euro, was also
near its strongest since mid-April.
It eased to 310.90 in early trading after Hungary's May
inflation figures showed a bigger than expected 0.2 percent
fall, but a robust 959 million trade surplus for April provided
support for the currency.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1026 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0220 27.0170 -0.02% -0.09%
crown =>
Hungary <EURHUF 310.2700 310.3700 +0.03 1.41%
forint => %
Polish <EURPLN 4.3405 4.3450 +0.10 -1.90%
zloty => %
Romanian <EURRON 4.5070 4.5068 +0.00 0.27%
leu => %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.5300 7.5165 -0.18% 1.45%
kuna =>
Serbian <EURRSD 123.3100 123.3800 +0.06 -1.49%
dinar => %
Note: calcula previous close at 1800
daily ted CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2016
Prague 872.11 895.20 -2.58% -8.81%
Budapest 27443.54 27394.19 +0.18 +14.73%
%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1825.83 1832.79 -0.38% -1.79%
>
Buchares 6603.16 6628.49 -0.38% -5.73%
t
Ljubljan <.SBITO 690.70 690.31 +0.06 -0.78%
a P> %
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1700.24 1699.77 +0.03 +0.63%
> %
Belgrade <.BELEX 616.29 615.73 +0.09 -4.32%
15> %
Sofia <.SOFIX 449.94 446.79 +0.71 -2.38%
> %
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change in
Bund
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT= 0.008 -0.005 +055b +0bps
RR> ps
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.146 -0.002 +057b +1bps
RR> ps
<CZ10YT 0.509 0 +047b +1bps
10-year =RR> ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.697 0.011 +224b +2bps
RR> ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.326 -0.028 +275b -2bps
RR> ps
<PL10YT 3.124 -0.03 +308b -2bps
10-year =RR> ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.24 0.24 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.97 0.87 0.89 1.01
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.67 1.65 1.68
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Koper in
Warsaw and Igir Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by David Goodman)