* Kuna weakest since March, Croatian PM pressured to quit * Forint, zloty strongest since mid-April * Polish central bank keeps interest rates on hold * Hungary's trade surplus supports forint despite CPI (Adds Polish central bank decisions and bond yields, Serbian dinar) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 8 The kuna fell to a 2-1/2 month low against the euro on Wednesday, in contrast to other Central European currencies, after the Croatian government's coalition moved to the brink of collapse. The biggest party in Croatia's ruling coalition filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic on Tuesday, contributing to the kuna dropping by 0.2 percent to 7.53 against the euro at 0826 GMT on Wednesday. By contrast, hunger for yield in global markets helped the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint cling to multi-week highs while Polish and Hungarian government bond yields fell, with Poland's 10-year paper shedding 5 basis points to 3.09 percent. The uncertainty in Croatia could hit the government's reform drive and its bonds, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. "The market is underestimating credit negative implications from possible government fallout in Croatia," he said. The zloty, trading at 4.3253 against the euro at 1348, was at its strongest since mid-April. It started to firm on Tuesday after Polish presidential advisers said the scheme to convert foreign currency mortgages to zloty-denominated loans would be spread over many years, which could cause less pain to banks than expected. "Now we have to await comments from the banks, from the rating agencies and from the regulator, which means that some uncertainty remains," Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen said in a note Polish banking stocks pared gains made on Tuesday. PKO BP shed 1.7 percent, MBank 2.9 percent and BZ WBK 1.7 percent. One Warsaw-based broker cited investor concern over the lingering uncertainty on the mortgage scheme as the reason. The mortgage issue could yet place the zloty under pressure, which could increase if Britain votes to quit the European Union in its June 23 referendum, market participants said. "There are more question marks than answers (about the mortgages) and the zloty's strength is surprising," said Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw. The forint, at 310.20 against the euro, was also near its strongest since mid-April. It eased to 310.90 in early trading after Hungary's May inflation figures showed a bigger than expected 0.2 percent fall, but a robust 959 million trade surplus for April provided support for the currency. Poland's central bank kept interest rates on hold as expected and will hold a news conference at 1400 GMT. Serbia's central bank is also seen holding fire on Thursday. The dinar was a shade weaker against the euro at 123.43. CEE SNAPSHO AT 1348 CET MARKETS T CURRENCIES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0210 27.0170 -0.01% -0.09% crown Hungary 310.200 310.370 +0.05 1.43% forint 0 0 % Polish 4.3253 4.3450 +0.46 -1.56% zloty % Romanian 4.5060 4.5068 +0.02 0.29% leu % Croatian 7.5280 7.5165 -0.15% 1.47% kuna Serbian 123.430 123.380 -0.04% -1.59% dinar 0 0 Note: calculate previou close 1800 daily d from s at CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2016 Prague 873.39 895.20 -2.44% -8.67% Budapest 27382.9 27394.1 -0.04% +14.47% 6 9 Warsaw 1845.48 1832.79 +0.69 -0.74% % Buchares 6629.81 6628.49 +0.02 -5.35% t % Ljubljan 691.57 690.31 +0.18 -0.66% a % Zagreb 1702.07 1699.77 +0.14 +0.74% % Belgrade <.BELEX15 627.15 615.73 +1.85 -2.63% > % Sofia 449.98 446.79 +0.71 -2.37% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change in Bund Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.008 -0.005 +055b +0bps > ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.125 -0.023 +054b -3bps > ps <CZ10YT=R 0.509 0 +044b -2bps 10-year R> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.703 0.017 +224b +2bps > ps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.297 -0.028 +271b -3bps > ps <PL10YT=R 3.097 -0.063 +303b -8bps 10-year R> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech < 0.27 0.24 0.24 0 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.95 0.87 0.89 1.01 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.69 1.67 1.65 1.68 WIBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ******************************************************** ****** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Koper in Warsaw and Igir Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Tom Heneghan)