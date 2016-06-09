* Zloty, forint off strongest levels since mid-April
* Polish deputy PM says zloty firming would be worrying
* Leu down after fresh wage hikes, surge in trade deficit
* Romania, Hungary debt auctions seen drawing good demand
* Serbian central bank meets, might cut rates
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 9 Central European currencies
eased on Thursday as the Polish government talked down the zloty
and Romania reported a rise in its trade deficit a day after the
government hiked public sector wages.
The global backdrop was a decline in risk appetite, with
Japan leading a fall in Asian and European equities markets,
while government bonds firmed.
The forint shed 0.35 percent against the euro by
0820 GMT. The zloty and the leu eased by 0.1
percent.
Earlier this week the zloty and the forint firmed to their
strongest since mid-April, even though details of a bill on
converting foreign currency mortgages in Poland left uncertainty
over its costs to banks.
Poland's central bank kept interest rates on hold at its
meeting on Wednesday, expressing hopes that a booming labour
market could lift the economy out of deflation.
Rapid gains for the zloty would be a worry, Polish Deputy
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying on
Thursday.
The leu came under pressure as Romania reported a rise in
its trade deficit.
While the region's healthy economic growth buoys its assets,
part of that growth has been caused by a surge in retail
consumption due to a fast rise in wages.
Governments are under pressure to lift wages to counter as
hundreds of thousands of workers have moved to richer European
Union states.
Romania approved a 3.5 billion lei ($883.55 million) boost
to public sector wages on Wednesday. Unions and
politicians could demand further wages hikes before elections
late this year, ING analysts said in a note.
But in the positive sentiment in international bond markets,
also improved by the European Central Bank's corporate bond
buying, both Romania's and Hungary's bond markets could draw
healthy demand today, market participants said.
Czech bonds firmed slightly. Figures showed that inflation
slowed to almost zero in May, but the central bank is unlikely
to alter its weak crown policy.
The dinar firmed 0.1 percent ahead of a meeting of
the Serbian central bank.
The forecasts of analysts and dealers in a Reuters poll were
almost equally split over a 25 basis point cut in the 4.25
percent main interest rate and a 'hold' decision.
The kuna eased 0.1 percent even though Croatian
Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko said he was ready to
step down to save the ruling coalition.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1020 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech 27.0230 27.0320 +0.03% -0.09%
crown
Hungary 311.8000 310.7000 -0.35% 0.91%
forint
Polish 4.3264 4.3222 -0.10% -1.58%
zloty
Romanian 4.5092 4.5047 -0.10% 0.22%
leu
Croatian 7.5340 7.5275 -0.09% 1.39%
kuna
Serbian 123.4000 123.5000 +0.08% -1.56%
dinar
Note: calculate previous close at 1800
daily d from CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 869.42 874.05 -0.53% -9.09%
Budapest 27209.05 27396.89 -0.69% +13.7
5%
Warsaw 1824.37 1843.85 -1.06% -1.87%
Buchares 6633.86 6661.93 -0.42% -5.29%
t
Ljubljan 690.89 691.57 -0.10% -0.76%
a
Zagreb 1700.92 1703.10 -0.13% +0.67
%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 625.83 627.83 -0.32% -2.84%
>
Sofia 445.52 446.62 -0.25% -3.34%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.03 -0.038 +051bp -4bps
> s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.141 -0.005 +056bp +0bps
> s
<CZ10YT=R 0.508 0 +047bp +2bps
10-year R> s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.7 0.011 +224bp +1bps
> s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.282 -0.008 +270bp +0bps
> s
<PL10YT=R 3.082 -0.014 +305bp +1bps
10-year R> s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech < 0.26 0.23 0.22 0
Rep PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.94 0.86 0.88 1.01
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.695 1.65 1.625 1.68
WIBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*********************************************************
*****
($1 = 3.9613 lei)