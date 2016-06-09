* Zloty, forint off strongest levels since mid-April * Polish deputy PM says zloty firming would be worrying * Leu down after fresh wage hikes, surge in trade deficit * Romania, Hungary debt auctions seen drawing good demand * Serbian central bank meets, might cut rates By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 9 Central European currencies eased on Thursday as the Polish government talked down the zloty and Romania reported a rise in its trade deficit a day after the government hiked public sector wages. The global backdrop was a decline in risk appetite, with Japan leading a fall in Asian and European equities markets, while government bonds firmed. The forint shed 0.35 percent against the euro by 0820 GMT. The zloty and the leu eased by 0.1 percent. Earlier this week the zloty and the forint firmed to their strongest since mid-April, even though details of a bill on converting foreign currency mortgages in Poland left uncertainty over its costs to banks. Poland's central bank kept interest rates on hold at its meeting on Wednesday, expressing hopes that a booming labour market could lift the economy out of deflation. Rapid gains for the zloty would be a worry, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying on Thursday. The leu came under pressure as Romania reported a rise in its trade deficit. While the region's healthy economic growth buoys its assets, part of that growth has been caused by a surge in retail consumption due to a fast rise in wages. Governments are under pressure to lift wages to counter as hundreds of thousands of workers have moved to richer European Union states. Romania approved a 3.5 billion lei ($883.55 million) boost to public sector wages on Wednesday. Unions and politicians could demand further wages hikes before elections late this year, ING analysts said in a note. But in the positive sentiment in international bond markets, also improved by the European Central Bank's corporate bond buying, both Romania's and Hungary's bond markets could draw healthy demand today, market participants said. Czech bonds firmed slightly. Figures showed that inflation slowed to almost zero in May, but the central bank is unlikely to alter its weak crown policy. The dinar firmed 0.1 percent ahead of a meeting of the Serbian central bank. The forecasts of analysts and dealers in a Reuters poll were almost equally split over a 25 basis point cut in the 4.25 percent main interest rate and a 'hold' decision. The kuna eased 0.1 percent even though Croatian Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko said he was ready to step down to save the ruling coalition. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1020 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0230 27.0320 +0.03% -0.09% crown Hungary 311.8000 310.7000 -0.35% 0.91% forint Polish 4.3264 4.3222 -0.10% -1.58% zloty Romanian 4.5092 4.5047 -0.10% 0.22% leu Croatian 7.5340 7.5275 -0.09% 1.39% kuna Serbian 123.4000 123.5000 +0.08% -1.56% dinar Note: calculate previous close at 1800 daily d from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 869.42 874.05 -0.53% -9.09% Budapest 27209.05 27396.89 -0.69% +13.7 5% Warsaw 1824.37 1843.85 -1.06% -1.87% Buchares 6633.86 6661.93 -0.42% -5.29% t Ljubljan 690.89 691.57 -0.10% -0.76% a Zagreb 1700.92 1703.10 -0.13% +0.67 % Belgrade <.BELEX15 625.83 627.83 -0.32% -2.84% > Sofia 445.52 446.62 -0.25% -3.34% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.03 -0.038 +051bp -4bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.141 -0.005 +056bp +0bps > s <CZ10YT=R 0.508 0 +047bp +2bps 10-year R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.7 0.011 +224bp +1bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.282 -0.008 +270bp +0bps > s <PL10YT=R 3.082 -0.014 +305bp +1bps 10-year R> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech < 0.26 0.23 0.22 0 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.94 0.86 0.88 1.01 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.695 1.65 1.625 1.68 WIBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** ($1 = 3.9613 lei)