* Zloty, forint off highest levels since mid-April
* Polish deputy PM says stronger zloty would be worrying
* Bond auctions draw healthy demand, yields decline
* Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold
(Adds Serbian central bank decision, bond auctions, Czech
central bank comment on inflation figures)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 9 Central European currencies
weakened on Thursday as the Polish government talked down the
zloty and Romania reported a rise in its trade deficit just
after it raised public-sector wages.
But auctions of Hungary, Poland and Romania's high-yielding
government bonds drew healthy demand as risk appetite fell in
global markets, with Japan leading a decline by stocks in Asia
and Europe.
Yields dropped and Hungary and Romania sold more bonds than
planned .
Hungary's 10-year debt traded at a yield of 3.25 percent,
down 11 basis points from Wednesday's fixing.
"Bullish sentiment remains as (U.S.) rate hikes could come
later and the ECB has started (corporate) bond buying," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
The forint, the zloty and the leu
shed 0.1-0.2 percent against the euro by 1112 GMT, in
contrast with the dinar, which firmed 0.1 percent
after the Serbian central bank kept its benchmark interest rate
on hold at 4.25 percent.
Earlier this week the zloty and the forint reached their
strongest since mid-April, even though details of a Poland bill
on converting foreign-currency mortgages to zlotys left unclear
its costs to banks.
Poland's central bank also kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday, expressing hopes that a booming labour market could
lift the economy out of deflation.
Rapid gains for the zloty would be a worry, Polish Deputy
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying on
Thursday.
The leu came under pressure as Romania reported a rise in
its trade deficit. However, Romania also approved a
3.5 billion lei ($883.55 million) increase in public-sector
wages on Wednesday, and unions and politicians may
seek more increases before elections this year, ING analysts
said in a note.
One reason for Central Europe's economic growth buoys is a
surge in retail consumption as wages rise. Governments are under
pressure to lift wages to counter migration to the west.
Thousands of workers have moved to richer European Union states.
The International Monetary Fund warned Serbia that it had no
room in its budget to raise wages and pensions.
Czech bonds firmed slightly. Figures showed that inflation
slowed to almost zero in May, but the central bank said it would
start to rise late this year .
The kuna eased 0.1 percent even though Croatian
Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko said he was ready to
step down to save the ruling coalition.
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, editing by
Larry King)