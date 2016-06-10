* Brexit fears gripping global markets hit CEE assets
* Soccer European Championship may add to volatility
* Zloty, forint drift off multi-week highs vs euro
* Kuna hits 3-month low, Croatian govt unlikely to survive
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 10 Central European assets
fell on Friday amid concerns that British voters will decide in
a June 23 referendum to quit the European Union, leaving poorer
members with less financing from the bloc.
The zloty and the forint retreated from
multi-week highs hit earlier this week against the euro, and
shed 0.4 and 0.15 percent, respectively, by 0908 GMT.
"In the coming days, the zloty is unlikely to strengthen
because of the approaching date of the UK referendum," BZ WBK
analysts said in a note.
Poland, after a credit rating cut from Standard & Poor's in
January, may face further downgrades due to concerns over its
budget, rising burdens on its banks including a planned
conversion of foreign currency mortgages, and tension with
Brussels over the rule of law in Poland.
S&P's EMEA sovereign chief Moritz Kraemer said the actions
of Poland's incoming central bank chief Adam Glapinski could be
crucial to whether Warsaw avoids another downgrade.
Poland's parliament was expected to confirm Glapinski's
appointment later on Friday.
Glapinski, who will replace outgoing governor Marek Belka
from next week, has pledged to defend the bank from political
interference.
Volatility could rise next week as liquidity in local
markets is expected to drop with the soccer European
Championship starting on Friday, some dealers said.
"Everybody will watch soccer," one Budapest-based currency
dealer said. "There are upcoming events like the British vote,
but soccer will cut activity in markets."
Risk aversion that has gripped global markets and triggered
a flow of funds into safer German and U.S. bonds also reached
the region's high-yielding debt markets on Friday, a day after
bond auctions in Hungary, Poland and Romania drew robust demand.
The region's government bond yields mostly rose by 1-2
basis points. Polish 10-year bonds traded at 3.082 percent
yield, while Germany's corresponding yield was at record lows
around 0.031 percent.
The stocks of Hungarian mortgage bank FHB fell 3.7
percent to 520 forints ($1.89). The shares have shed more than
30 percent since Tuesday when the central bank fined the bank.
On Thursday, police raided FHB's headquarters.
The kuna steadied at 7.534 per euro after touching
3-month lows at 7.57 overnight as the odds that Croatia's
government will survive a coalition crisis have diminished.
An annual fall in Romania's consumer prices accelerated to
3.5 percent in May, but the central bank is unlikely to soften
its hawkish stance. It expects a fast pick-up in prices as wages
surge ahead of elections late this year.
CEE SNAP AT 1108
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1
crown => 290 250 1% 1%
Hungary <EURHUF 311. 311. -0.1 0.96
forint => 6500 1700 5% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.33 -0.4 -2.2
zloty => 65 90 0% 6%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.18
leu => 10 00 2% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 +0. 1.39
kuna => 40 45 01% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1500 4500 24% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 855. 867. -1.3 -10.
87 79 7% 50%
Budapest 2674 2697 -0.8 +11
1.53 5.91 7% .79%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1801 1814 -0.6 -3.1
> .57 .14 9% 0%
Buchares 6477 6514 -0.5 -7.5
t .16 .67 8% 3%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 693. 692. +0. -0.3
a P> 64 58 15% 6%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1699 1701 -0.1 +0.
> .88 .99 2% 61%
Belgrade <.BELEX 624. 623. +0. -3.1
15> 00 63 06% 2%
Sofia <.SOFIX 448. 449. -0.3 -2.7
> 35 71 0% 2%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= 0.00 0.01 +05 +1b
RR> 8 6 5bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.11 -0.0 +05 +0b
RR> 4 02 4bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.47 -0.0 +04 +0b
10-year =RR> 8 1 5bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 0.05 +23 +6b
RR> 9 7 1bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.30 0.00 +27 +1b
RR> 2 3 3bps ps
<PL10YT 3.08 0.01 +30 +3b
10-year =RR> 9 7 6bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.26 0.23 0.21 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 1.01 0.95 0.96 1
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.67 1.64 1.68
><WIBOR 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
($1 = 275.8000 forints)
(Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)