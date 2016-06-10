* Brexit fears hit regional assets * Prague stock index hits lowest since April 2009 * Zloty, forint off multi-week highs vs euro * Kuna hits three-month low as government teeters (Adds decline in Prague index to 7-year low, updates prices) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 10 Czech stocks led a decline by Central European assets on Friday, amid concern that British voters will vote to quit the European Union, leaving less financing available for the bloc's poorer members. Prague's main stock index fell to a new seven-year low and at 1429 GMT it was down 3.3 percent. Power group CEZ dropped 3.1 percent, tracking a fall by Western European power companies, including RWE and E.ON. Bank stocks also got a beating in the region. Austrian-based Erste, which has a large weighting in the Prague index, fell by 5.3 percent in Prague. Warsaw's blue-chip equities index shed 1.6 percent, pulled lower by the stocks of Pekao, down 3.4 percent, and PKO BP, down 2.4 percent. The Polish government has imposed a heavy tax on banks, and a planned conversion of Swiss franc mortgages to zlotys could impose heavy costs on them. The zloty fell 0.6 percent against the euro, after gaining to its strongest levels since mid-April two days ago. "In the coming days, the zloty is unlikely to strengthen because of the approaching date of the UK referendum," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. Britain's vote on its EU membership is set for June 23. Poland also may face further downgrades in its credit rating, after Standard & Poor's cut its rating in January. S&P's EMEA sovereign chief, Moritz Kraemer, said another downgrade may depend on the actions of Poland's incoming central bank chief, Adam Glapinski. Poland's parliament confirmed Glapinski's appointment on Friday. He has pledged to defend the bank from political interference. Central European government bond yields mostly rose. Poland's 10-year bond yield rose by 3 basis points to 3.09 percent. The comparable safe-haven German Bund was bid at a record low 0.012 percent. Croatia's kuna traded at 7.5385 per euro, after touching three-month lows of 7.57 overnight, as the government's chances of surviving a coalition crisis dwindled. CEE SNAP AT 1629 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 280 250 1% 1% Hungary <EURHUF 311. 311. -0.2 0.91 forint => 8000 1700 0% % Polish <EURPLN 4.36 4.33 -0.6 -2.5 zloty => 70 90 4% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.1 0.06 leu => 63 00 4% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.33 kuna => 85 45 5% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1000 4500 28% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 840. 867. -3.2 -12. 05 79 0% 16% Budapest 2657 2697 -1.4 +11 5.58 5.91 8% .10% Warsaw <.WIG20 1785 1814 -1.6 -3.9 > .10 .14 0% 8% Buchares 6421 6514 -1.4 -8.3 t .38 .67 3% 2% Ljubljan <.SBITO 693. 692. +0. -0.4 a P> 19 58 09% 3% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1694 1701 -0.4 +0. > .97 .99 1% 32% Belgrade <.BELEX 624. 623. +0. -3.0 15> 31 63 11% 7% Sofia <.SOFIX 445. 449. -0.9 -3.3 > 27 71 9% 9% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.00 0.01 +05 +2b RR> 8 6 5bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.11 -0.0 +05 +1b RR> 4 02 4bps ps <CZ10YT 0.48 0 +04 +2b 10-year =RR> 8 7bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 0.06 +23 +6b RR> 4 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.30 0.01 +27 +2b RR> 2 4 3bps ps <PL10YT 3.09 0.02 +30 +5b 10-year =RR> 9 7 8bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.23 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.95 0.87 0.89 1 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.7 1.67 1.65 1.68 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova in Prague/Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Tom Heneghan)