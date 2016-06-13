* Czech stocks hit 7-year low, Polish near 4-month lows
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 13 Czech stocks hit a
seven-year low on Monday, leading central European markets lower
as concerns that Britain will vote to leave the European Union
in a referendum on June 23.
Prague's main stock index fell 2.2 percent by 0846
GMT, a bigger fall than 1.3-1.4 percent in Western European
bourses Frankfurt and Paris.
Warsaw's blue chip equities index approached
four-month lows, shedding 1.2 percent.
Financial and energy sector stocks, which have a bigger
weight in the Prague index than elsewhere in Central Europe, led
the decline of shares in the region.
Energy shares were also dented by a fall in crude prices
which helped widen the losses of the region's most liquid
currencies late on Friday, after domestic markets closed.
The forint and the zloty shed 0.4 and
0.6 percent, respectively, from Friday's close.
"High probability of Brexit (Britain leaving the European
Union) remains the biggest short-term risk," Pekao analysts said
in a note.
Expectations that MSCI will add China to its indices in a
review due on Tuesday is also weighing on equities in the
region. Such a move could lead to many investment funds reducing
their exposure to other emerging economies, market participants
said.
Erste analysts said in a note that MSCI was likely to change
its indices gradually, spreading the change over a year, which
means "the selling pressure caused could be limited".
The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which starts on
Tuesday will be closely watched as dovish remarks could help
bond markets while hawkish ones could hit emerging market
currencies, analysts said.
"However, we expect the Fed to do nothing now," one
Budapest-based fixed-income trader said.
"The yield curve is steepening as we track Poland and the
euro zone peripheries ... and this is caused by Brexit fears and
perhaps partly the (Orlando) terror attack in the U.S.," the
trader added.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points
to 3.12 percent.
Serbia's sale of 2-year dinar-denominated government bonds
on Monday is attractive due to a recent pick-up in yields and
expectations that the Serbian central bank will cut its rates
further, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note.
"Of course, the new Serbian government - to be presented at
the end of this week at the earliest - has to fulfil the
optimistic expectations amongst market participants in terms of
an ambitious reform agenda," Imre added.
CEE SNAP AT 1046
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1
crown => 280 230 2% 1%
Hungary <EURHUF 312. 311. -0.3 0.80
forint => 1400 0550 5% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.38 4.35 -0.5 -2.8
zloty => 20 80 5% 3%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.07
leu => 60 80 04% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.54 7.54 +0. 1.31
kuna => 00 09 01% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.4
dinar => 3000 1900 9% 8%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 821. 840. -2.2 -14.
47 05 1% 10%
Budapest 2616 2651 -1.3 +9.
3.20 9.61 4% 37%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1761 1782 -1.1 -5.2
> .25 .02 7% 7%
Buchares 6357 6410 -0.8 -9.2
t .39 .34 3% 4%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 690. 693. -0.3 -0.8
a P> 58 19 8% 0%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1694 1694 +0. +0.
> .95 .96 00% 31%
Belgrade <.BELEX 624. 624. +0. -3.0
15> 73 31 07% 1%
Sofia <.SOFIX 446. 445. +0. -3.1
> 26 27 22% 8%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.0 -0.0 +05 -3bp
RR> 19 27 2bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.09 -0.0 +05 -2bp
RR> 9 14 2bps s
<CZ10YT 0.48 0 +04 +0b
10-year =RR> 8 7bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.78 0.02 +23 +2b
RR> 7 4 3bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.33 0.02 +27 +2b
RR> 3 3 6bps ps
<PL10YT 3.12 0.02 +31 +3b
10-year =RR> 7 8 0bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.26 0.22 0.2 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.99 0.91 0.93 1
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.68 1.66 1.68
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)