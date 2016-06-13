* Czech stocks hit 7-year low, Polish near 4-month lows
* Brexit fears weigh on regional assets, could boost
volatility
* Polish 10-year bond yield jumps, highest since January
* MSCI emerging market indices review adds to risk
(Adds volatilities, bond auctions, rise in growth forecast for
Serbia)
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 13 Czech stocks hit a
seven-year low on Monday, leading central European markets lower
as concerns that Britain will vote to leave the European Union
in a referendum on June 23.
Prague's main stock index fell 2.7 percent by 1339
GMT, a bigger fall than 1.4-1.6 percent in Western European
bourses Frankfurt and Paris.
Financial and energy sector stocks, which have a big weight
in the Prague index, led the decline.
Energy shares were also dented by a fall in crude prices
which helped widen the losses of the region's most liquid
currencies late on Friday.
The forint and the zloty shed 0.5 and
0.9 percent, respectively. One-month forint and
zloty volatilities jumped to their highest in more
than 3 months.
"High probability of Brexit (Britain leaving the European
Union) remains the biggest short-term risk," Pekao analysts said
in a note.
"Brexit" would chop 0.4 percent off Hungary's economic
growth rate, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said.
Expectations that MSCI will add China to its indices in a
review due on Tuesday is also weighing on equities in the
region. Such a move could lead to many investment funds reducing
their exposure to other emerging economies, market participants
said.
Erste analysts said in a note that MSCI was likely to change
its indices gradually, spreading the change over a year, which
means "the selling pressure caused could be limited".
The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which starts on
Tuesday will be watched. Dovish remarks could help bond markets
while hawkish ones could hit emerging market currencies,
analysts said.
"However, we expect the Fed to do nothing now," one
Budapest-based fixed-income trader said.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 10 basis points
to 3.2 percent, its highest levels since January.
Romania's corresponding bonds were bid at 3.59 percent, up 4
basis points. The country sold 293.5 billion lei ($73.12
billion) worth of bonds at an auction, less than the amount
planned.
Serbia sold bonds worth 6.4 billion dinars ($59.8 million).
Serbian bonds are attractive, given expectations for a
further cut in central bank interest rates, but the new
government to be presented this week should carry out reforms,
Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note before the sale.
Serbia and the International Monetary Fund mission agreed to
revise their 2016 growth forecast for the country to 2.5 percent
from 1.8 percent.
But the dinar shed 0.25 percent against the euro.
($1 = 4.0139 lei)
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)