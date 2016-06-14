* Prague stocks at 7-year low, Hungarian at 3-month low * Zloty sets 3-week low vs euro * Polish bond yields near highest since late Jan * Pressure on assets might ease if Fed comments are dovish By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 14 Central European assets extended their losses on Tuesday due to worries economic growth could slow if Britain decides to leave the European Union in a referendum next week. "The mood is very nervous, Brexit (British exit) worries have strengthened and (government bond yields are rising)," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Poland, where Brexit worries are coupled with concerns over policies over the banking sector and the rule of law, has led a retreat of currencies and government bonds in the past week. Its long- and medium-term government bond yields rose by 7 basis points, with 10-year paper trading at 3.24 percent, near the highest level since late January. Hungarian government bond yields rose by 5-6 basis points from Monday's fixing. The 10-year bond traded at 3.34 percent. But long-term bond yields in the Czech Republic, regarded as safe haven, dropped by 1-2 basis points. The zloty eased 0.6 percent to a 3-week low of 4.443 against the euro by 0840 GMT, while the forint and the leu shed about 0.2 percent. "Investors are getting really nervous (over the British vote)," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of mBank currency dealers in Warsaw. Polish central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said late on Monday the zloty's recent weakening had been caused by uncertainty over the British referendum, but there would be no reason to consider market intervention as long as the zloty did not approach 5 against the euro. The Polish finance ministry said deflation could last until the end of the third quarter. Monday's figures showed Polish consumer prices fell 0.9 percent in annual terms in May. But new central bank governor Adam Glapinski has said no rate cut is needed as long as economic growth remains robust and benign inflation is seen in the medium term, Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note. Dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will start a two-day meeting on Tuesday, could give some support to Central European assets, analysts said. Regional equities also extended Monday's losses, though their decline - still led by shares in the financial and energy sectors - slowed somewhat. Budapest and Warsaw led the fall, with their indices shedding almost 1.5 percent. Shares of the region's biggest independent bank, Hungary's OTP hit 3-month lows. Budapest's main index was the lowest in about 3 months and Prague set a new 7-year low, falling 1 percent. The Polish index approached its lowest levels since Feb. 11. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1040 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0460 27.0260 -0.07% -0.18% crown Hungary 314.0000 313.2250 -0.25% 0.20% forint Polish 4.4430 4.4163 -0.60% -4.16% zloty Romanian 4.5215 4.5148 -0.15% -0.06% leu Croatian 7.5260 7.5261 +0.00 1.50% kuna % Serbian 123.3000 123.4500 +0.12 -1.48% dinar % Note: calculate previous close at 1800 daily d from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 810.43 818.38 -0.97% -15.26% Budapest 25458.31 25830.59 -1.44% +6.43% Warsaw 1754.43 1780.01 -1.44% -5.63% Buchares 6419.70 6406.54 +0.21 -8.35% t % Ljubljan 683.57 689.53 -0.86% -1.81% a Zagreb 1693.65 1689.71 +0.23 +0.24% % Belgrade <.BELEX15 623.82 625.65 -0.29% -3.15% > Sofia 450.17 448.25 +0.43 -2.33% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.003 0.016 +057b +4bps > ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.102 -0.01 +056b +2bps > ps <CZ10YT=R 0.468 -0.02 +049b +3bps 10-year R> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.863 0.056 +243b +8bps > ps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.548 0.061 +301b +9bps > ps <PL10YT=R 3.231 0.057 +325b +11bps 10-year R> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech < 0.26 0.22 0.18 0 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.98 0.905 0.92 0.99 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.705 1.695 1.685 1.68 WIBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ****************************************************** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)