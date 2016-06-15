* Assets rebound, Brexit worries seen causing more swings
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 15 Central European assets
mostly firmed up on Wednesday, rebounding after a plunge the
previous day on concerns over the outcome of Britain's June 23
referendum on whether to stay in the European Union or leave.
Equities were helped by MSCI's overnight decision not to add
Chinese shares to its emerging market indices, a move that could
have led to selling of equities elsewhere to make way for
Chinese names, analysts said.
Regional markets may remain on a roller-coaster on concerns
that economic growth could slow if British voters decide to quit
the EU.
The zloty and the forint rebounded from
three-week lows against the euro, firming 0.4 and 0.2 percent,
respectively, by 0908 GMT.
But implied volatilities on the zloty stayed
near Tuesday's four-year high, and near 8-1/2-month highs on the
forint, indicating expectations for further swings.
The leu underperformed, trading near Tuesday's
4-1/2-month lows against the euro, due to worries triggered by
the Romanian upper house of parliament's vote to cut social
security contributions in 2017.
The vote adds to worries over the budget and domestic
demand, fuelled by tax cuts and wage hikes ahead of elections
late this year. The lower house has yet to vote on the issue.
The 2017 budget deficit may swell to 5 percent of economic
output if the measure is passed, analysts at ING's Romanian unit
said in a note.
"While we would still expect economic logic to prevail and
talk of easing to be scaled down, we underscore that
implementing such decisions would be materially negative for RON
assets and Romania's macro fundamentals over the medium term,"
they added.
Worries about fiscal loosening and a growing burden on banks
have also kept Polish assets under pressure since last year,
boosting the risk of credit rating downgrades.
Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.26
percent after testing January highs.
Hungary's bond yields dropped by a few basis points, with
the 10-year paper trading at around 3.38 percent.
Hungary's 10-year yield may fall below Polish levels soon,
Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note.
"The Polish credit story remains adversely affected mainly
due to local political risks in contrast to Hungary, where the
sovereign received a rating upgrade recently," he said.
Prague's stock index led gains in the region,
rebounding from seven-year lows to climb 1.6 percent.
Budapest's main index firmed up 0.8 percent, after
hitting 3-month lows on Tuesday.
The stocks of OTP, the region's biggest
independent lender, rose by 1 percent. Erste said in a note that
the stock had become "drastically oversold".
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1108 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close chang in
e 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0650 27.0660 +0.0 -0.25%
crown => 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 313.8500 314.4500 +0.1 0.25%
forint => 9%
Polish <EURPLN 4.4165 4.4320 +0.3 -3.59%
zloty => 5%
Romanian <EURRON 4.5300 4.5247 -0.12 -0.24%
leu => %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.5280 7.5245 -0.05 1.47%
kuna => %
Serbian <EURRSD 123.3200 123.4500 +0.1 -1.50%
dinar => 1%
Note: calcula previous close at 1800
daily ted CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close chang in
e 2016
Prague 821.12 808.20 +1.6 -14.14
0% %
Budapest 26046.30 25831.00 +0.8 +8.89
3% %
Warsaw <.WIG20 1769.61 1762.61 +0.4 -4.82%
> 0%
Buchares 6467.21 6422.45 +0.7 -7.67%
t 0%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 682.57 683.63 -0.16 -1.95%
a P> %
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1688.21 1690.80 -0.15 -0.08%
> %
Belgrade <.BELEX 624.65 624.66 +0.0 -3.02%
15> 0%
Sofia <.SOFIX 453.17 445.92 +1.6 -1.68%
> 3%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT= 0.008 0.011 +058 +1bps
RR> bps
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.084 -0.001 +055 +0bps
RR> bps
<CZ10YT 0.458 0 +045 -1bps
10-year =RR> bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.839 -0.015 +242 -2bps
RR> bps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.611 -0.038 +308 -4bps
RR> bps
<PL10YT 3.273 -0.024 +327 -3bps
10-year =RR> bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.22 0.17 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.965 0.89 0.905 0.99
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.7 1.69 1.68
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)