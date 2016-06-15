* Assets rebound, Brexit worries seen causing more swings * MSCI decision on China improves equities market sentiment * New tax cut weighs on Romanian asset prices By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 15 Central European assets mostly firmed up on Wednesday, rebounding after a plunge the previous day on concerns over the outcome of Britain's June 23 referendum on whether to stay in the European Union or leave. Equities were helped by MSCI's overnight decision not to add Chinese shares to its emerging market indices, a move that could have led to selling of equities elsewhere to make way for Chinese names, analysts said. Regional markets may remain on a roller-coaster on concerns that economic growth could slow if British voters decide to quit the EU. The zloty and the forint rebounded from three-week lows against the euro, firming 0.4 and 0.2 percent, respectively, by 0908 GMT. But implied volatilities on the zloty stayed near Tuesday's four-year high, and near 8-1/2-month highs on the forint, indicating expectations for further swings. The leu underperformed, trading near Tuesday's 4-1/2-month lows against the euro, due to worries triggered by the Romanian upper house of parliament's vote to cut social security contributions in 2017. The vote adds to worries over the budget and domestic demand, fuelled by tax cuts and wage hikes ahead of elections late this year. The lower house has yet to vote on the issue. The 2017 budget deficit may swell to 5 percent of economic output if the measure is passed, analysts at ING's Romanian unit said in a note. "While we would still expect economic logic to prevail and talk of easing to be scaled down, we underscore that implementing such decisions would be materially negative for RON assets and Romania's macro fundamentals over the medium term," they added. Worries about fiscal loosening and a growing burden on banks have also kept Polish assets under pressure since last year, boosting the risk of credit rating downgrades. Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.26 percent after testing January highs. Hungary's bond yields dropped by a few basis points, with the 10-year paper trading at around 3.38 percent. Hungary's 10-year yield may fall below Polish levels soon, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. "The Polish credit story remains adversely affected mainly due to local political risks in contrast to Hungary, where the sovereign received a rating upgrade recently," he said. Prague's stock index led gains in the region, rebounding from seven-year lows to climb 1.6 percent. Budapest's main index firmed up 0.8 percent, after hitting 3-month lows on Tuesday. The stocks of OTP, the region's biggest independent lender, rose by 1 percent. Erste said in a note that the stock had become "drastically oversold". CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1108 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close chang in e 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0650 27.0660 +0.0 -0.25% crown => 0% Hungary <EURHUF 313.8500 314.4500 +0.1 0.25% forint => 9% Polish <EURPLN 4.4165 4.4320 +0.3 -3.59% zloty => 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.5300 4.5247 -0.12 -0.24% leu => % Croatian <EURHRK 7.5280 7.5245 -0.05 1.47% kuna => % Serbian <EURRSD 123.3200 123.4500 +0.1 -1.50% dinar => 1% Note: calcula previous close at 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close chang in e 2016 Prague 821.12 808.20 +1.6 -14.14 0% % Budapest 26046.30 25831.00 +0.8 +8.89 3% % Warsaw <.WIG20 1769.61 1762.61 +0.4 -4.82% > 0% Buchares 6467.21 6422.45 +0.7 -7.67% t 0% Ljubljan <.SBITO 682.57 683.63 -0.16 -1.95% a P> % Zagreb <.CRBEX 1688.21 1690.80 -0.15 -0.08% > % Belgrade <.BELEX 624.65 624.66 +0.0 -3.02% 15> 0% Sofia <.SOFIX 453.17 445.92 +1.6 -1.68% > 3% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.008 0.011 +058 +1bps RR> bps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.084 -0.001 +055 +0bps RR> bps <CZ10YT 0.458 0 +045 -1bps 10-year =RR> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.839 -0.015 +242 -2bps RR> bps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.611 -0.038 +308 -4bps RR> bps <PL10YT 3.273 -0.024 +327 -3bps 10-year =RR> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.22 0.17 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.965 0.89 0.905 0.99 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.7 1.69 1.68 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices **************************************************** ********** (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Hugh Lawson)