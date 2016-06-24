(Updates with markets recouping losses, mid-term outlook) By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, June 24 Central European currencies and stocks recouped some of their earlier steep losses by Friday afternoon as the initial shock from Britain's vote to leave the EU wore off, but markets remained volatile on uncertainty over the medium-term fallout. Direct trade linkages with Britain account for 3-6 percent of the foreign trade of central eastern European countries, with the euro zone having a much bigger role. But Britain is still Poland's second-biggest export market, with its exports to Britain in 2015 at around 12 billion euros. Investors in Central Europe have been worried that the impact of Britain's exit could be bigger if it leads later to cuts in the European Union budget. EU development funds play a big role in boosting economic growth in poorer EU states, so a reduction would be painful. There are also hundreds of thousands of east Europeans working in Britain. However, some analysts said the region's strong growth potential still made emerging European assets attractive and further market losses would likely be contained, especially as there was further monetary policy easing globally. "With central banks anchoring short-term rates at very low levels, central European bonds may rally once risk aversion subsides," UniCredit analysts said in a note. "Second, expected ECB support for periphery bonds should help stabilise bond prices in central Europe as well." Early in the morning the zloty tumbled to a 4-1/2 year low of around 4.51 against the euro but later firmed and at 1206 GMT it traded 2 percent weaker from Thursday at 4.457. The forint was one percent weaker. Hungarian five- and ten-year year government bond yields jumped 15-20 basis points, and there was a bearish steepening in the yield curve, a trader said. Warsaw's WIG20 blue-chip index, which touched a 7-year low, later recouped some losses and was trading 7 percent lower at 1200 GMT. Prague stocks were down 6 percent. Budapest stocks were down 4 percent. "The big question is what happens to those who work there (in the UK)," said Janos Samu, an analyst at Concorde Securities in Budapest. "What hits us badly now is all this uncertainty." Other analysts were assessing the impact that Brexit could have on growth in eastern Europe. "We see overall growth impact as biggest in (the) Czech (Republic) and then Hungary at around 0.5pp shaved off of growth under Brexit, Poland around 0.25 pp and other countries minimal," Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura said in a note. Poland's deputy finance minister said the weakening of the zloty was not a risk to the Polish economy. He said he saw no reason to intervene on the currency market. The National Bank of Hungary said it had all the necessary tools to continuously ensure financial stability. The Czech crown, which is considered as a safe haven currency in the region, eased only 0.1 percent. Some analysts say Brexit could lead the Czech central bank to having to delay again its exit from a crown cap keeping the currency weaker than 27 to the euro, a policy the bank has last said will last probably until the middle of 2017. Ceska Sporitelna's chief economist, David Navratil, said slower growth in Germany and other euro zone trade partners because of Britain's looming EU exit will hit the Czech economy as well, slowing inflation growth. "It should affect GDP growth... and inflation. These two factors should postpone the exit (from the cap)," he said. "We expect they will postpone to the end of 2018." CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1403 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.1050 27.0780 -0.10% -0.39% Hungary 317.6200 314.6200 -0.94% -0.94% forint Polish zloty 4.4570 4.3675 -2.01% -4.46% Romanian leu 4.5350 4.5245 -0.23% -0.35% Croatian 7.5250 7.5252 +0.00 1.51% kuna % Serbian 123.6600 123.9600 +0.24 -1.77% dinar % Note: daily calculated previous close at 1800 change from CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 803.49 855.26 -6.05% -15.98 % Budapest 25823.56 26924.09 -4.09% +7.96 % Warsaw 1722.05 1853.71 -7.10% -7.37% Bucharest 6262.49 6495.34 -3.58% -10.59 % Ljubljana 680.92 695.92 -2.16% -2.19% Zagreb 1654.40 1681.08 -1.59% -2.09% Belgrade 607.68 619.07 -1.84% -5.65% Sofia 452.55 461.60 -1.96% -1.81% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.07 -0.006 +057b +7bps ps 5-year 0.106 -0.002 +066b +12bp ps s 10-year 0.486 -0.005 +056b +17bp ps s Poland 2-year 1.819 0.024 +246b +10bp ps s 5-year 2.557 0.156 +311b +28bp ps s 10-year 3.264 0.24 +334b +41bp ps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.24 0.17 0.15 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.95 0.88 0.9 1.02 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.76 1.72 1.72 1.71 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)