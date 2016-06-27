By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, June 27 Emerging European currencies
firmed a touch in early trade on Monday as markets took a step
back after Friday's reaction to Britain's vote to leave the
European Union, and any future market effect was expected to be
less dramatic.
Last week's Brexit dealt a blow to the Western alliance
which the former communist countries of eastern Europe joined in
hopes of stability and prosperity.
By Monday investors were no longer frantic as they looked
past the immediate news and tried to assess the details that
would shape the future of the EU and their roles in it,
according to dealers and analysts.
"This is it for the short term," a dealer in Budapest said
after a few early dawn deals showed returning interest in the
region's assets but trade activity very subdued, in stark
contrast with Friday.
"The spikes have gone; now we will calm down and see what we
have to cook with. The British have two years to figure out
their future in Europe, an eternity that can bring a million
other things to stir up markets."
Poland's zloty, the most liquid currency in the
region, traded a touch stronger, as did the Romanian leu
and Hungary's forint.
A Polish deputy prime minister predicted on Friday that
calmer markets would follow a few days of volatility, with
negative market and trade consequences limited.
Senior Hungarian politicians also sought to calm investors,
with Economy Minister Mihaly Varga telling the newspaper
Vilaggazdasag on Monday that Budapest would not be needing
budget amendments this year or next as a result of Brexit.
Stock markets opened mixed, with Budapest up half a
percent, Warsaw down as much, and Prague flat.
"No easy week ahead for eastern European stock markets,"
brokerage Equilor said in a note to clients. "The shocks of
Friday have been relatively limited in this asset class, but
initial revaluations may trigger more sell-offs."
A three-day European Central Bank summit with chairs of the
Fed and the Bank of England speaking could provide pointers for
the short term, Equilor added.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0903 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2016
Czech crown 27.0810 27.1200 +0.14% -0.31%
Hungary forint 317.4300 317.6800 +0.08% -0.88%
Polish zloty 4.4550 4.4587 +0.08% -4.42%
Romanian leu 4.5215 4.5310 +0.21% -0.06%
Croatian kuna 7.5220 7.5211 -0.01% 1.56%
Serbian dinar 123.8800 124.0000 +0.10% -1.95%
Note: daily calculated previous close at 1800 CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2016
Prague 819.22 819.58 -0.04% -14.34%
Budapest 25843.93 25724.91 +0.46% +8.04%
Warsaw 1759.49 1769.67 -0.58% -5.36%
Bucharest 6314.61 6266.14 +0.77% -9.85%
Ljubljana 0.00 680.92 +0.00% -100.00%
Zagreb 0.00 1653.32 +0.00% -100.00%
Belgrade 0.00 608.03 +0.00% -100.00%
Sofia 456.37 456.37 +0.00% -0.98%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech Republic spread
2-year -0.076 0 +056bps +0bps
5-year 0.104 0 +063bps -1bps
10-year 0.486 0 +056bps +3bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interban
k
Czech Rep <PRIB 0.26 0.19 0.16 0
OR=>
Hungary <BUBO 0.93 0.86 0.87 1.02
R=>
Poland <WIBO 1.725 1.695 1.68 1.71
R=>
Note: FRA quotes are for ask
prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)