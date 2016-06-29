By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, June 29 Central European stock markets and currencies extended gains on Wednesday, helped by a rise in Asian stock markets after the initial shock of Brexit wore off and investors went cherry-picking with global markets calming down. Financial markets in the European Union's eastern wing had already rebounded strongly on Tuesday as the region is still attractive to investors thanks to its good growth prospects and big current account surpluses in most economies. Britain's exit from the EU could erode some of this economic growth in the medium term, especially if it results in less development funds flowing to eastern Europe from the EU's budget and if euro zone economies slow. But investors seemed to look past the longer term impacts for now as sentiment in global markets improved. "International investor sentiment is positive this morning as after Brexit, market players see an increasing chance for central banks taking steps," brokerage Equilor said in a note. The forint led currencies higher by firming 0.2 percent in early trade, while the Polish zloty was up 0.1 percent. Stock markets across the region opened strongly in positive territory with both Budapest and Prague rising almost 1 percent. "After two days of falls, we saw strong rise in the Budapest stock market (yesterday)... and based on this morning's Asian and futures markets' performance, we expect a positive day," Raiffeisen bank analysts said in a note in Budapest. Shares in central Europe's largest independent lender, OTP Bank, often a harbinger of wider market sentiment towards Hungary, gained 1.3 percent in early trade, with other blue-chips were also just in the black. On Tuesday, Hungary's first treasury bill sale after the British vote attracted very strong demand. The debt agency lifted its offer to 60 billion forints from 40 billion. The Czechs will hold their first bond auction after a month-and-a-half break on Wednesday. That is likely to be the last sale until at least August. "Due to low amounts coming to market and Czech bonds performing with a lag compared to EU bonds post Brexit, we think the demand generated shall be enough to make the result successful today," Komernci Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a client note. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0918 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.1350 27.1180 -0.06% -0.50% Hungary forint 316.5000 317.1400 +0.20% -0.59% Polish zloty 4.4205 4.4269 +0.14% -3.68% Romanian leu 4.5245 4.5285 +0.09% -0.12% Croatian kuna 7.5240 7.5145 -0.13% 1.53% Serbian dinar 123.8900 124.0000 +0.09% -1.95% Note: daily calculated previous close at 1800 change from CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 814.09 806.43 +0.95% -14.87% Budapest 26455.61 26226.84 +0.87% +10.60% Warsaw 1758.19 1751.81 +0.36% -5.43% Bucharest 6475.36 6443.76 +0.49% -7.55% Ljubljana 0.00 683.53 +0.00% -100.00% Zagreb 1661.83 1663.05 -0.07% -1.65% Belgrade 0.00 604.59 +0.00% -100.00% Sofia 453.62 453.94 -0.07% -1.58% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.109 -0.028 +054bp -4bps s 5-year 0.103 0 +066bp -1bps s 10-year 0.476 -0.01 +058bp -2bps s Poland 2-year 1.689 0.034 +234bp +2bps s 5-year 2.31 -0.01 +286bp -2bps s 10-year 2.999 -0.017 +310bp -3bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep <PR 0.26 0.19 0.15 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.9 0.83 0.84 1.01 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.675 1.6 1.56 1.71 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Heavens)