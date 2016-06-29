By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, June 29 Central European stock markets
and currencies extended gains on Wednesday, helped by a rise in
Asian stock markets after the initial shock of Brexit wore off
and investors went cherry-picking with global markets calming
down.
Financial markets in the European Union's eastern wing had
already rebounded strongly on Tuesday as the region is still
attractive to investors thanks to its good growth prospects and
big current account surpluses in most economies.
Britain's exit from the EU could erode some of this economic
growth in the medium term, especially if it results in less
development funds flowing to eastern Europe from the EU's budget
and if euro zone economies slow.
But investors seemed to look past the longer term impacts
for now as sentiment in global markets improved.
"International investor sentiment is positive this morning
as after Brexit, market players see an increasing chance for
central banks taking steps," brokerage Equilor said in a note.
The forint led currencies higher by firming 0.2
percent in early trade, while the Polish zloty was up
0.1 percent. Stock markets across the region opened strongly in
positive territory with both Budapest and Prague
rising almost 1 percent.
"After two days of falls, we saw strong rise in the Budapest
stock market (yesterday)... and based on this morning's Asian
and futures markets' performance, we expect a positive day,"
Raiffeisen bank analysts said in a note in Budapest.
Shares in central Europe's largest independent lender, OTP
Bank, often a harbinger of wider market sentiment
towards Hungary, gained 1.3 percent in early trade, with other
blue-chips were also just in the black.
On Tuesday, Hungary's first treasury bill sale after the
British vote attracted very strong demand. The debt agency
lifted its offer to 60 billion forints from 40 billion.
The Czechs will hold their first bond auction after a
month-and-a-half break on Wednesday. That is likely to be the
last sale until at least August.
"Due to low amounts coming to market and Czech bonds
performing with a lag compared to EU bonds post Brexit, we think
the demand generated shall be enough to make the result
successful today," Komernci Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said
in a client note.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0918 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2016
Czech crown 27.1350 27.1180 -0.06% -0.50%
Hungary forint 316.5000 317.1400 +0.20% -0.59%
Polish zloty 4.4205 4.4269 +0.14% -3.68%
Romanian leu 4.5245 4.5285 +0.09% -0.12%
Croatian kuna 7.5240 7.5145 -0.13% 1.53%
Serbian dinar 123.8900 124.0000 +0.09% -1.95%
Note: daily calculated previous close at 1800
change from CET
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2016
Prague 814.09 806.43 +0.95% -14.87%
Budapest 26455.61 26226.84 +0.87% +10.60%
Warsaw 1758.19 1751.81 +0.36% -5.43%
Bucharest 6475.36 6443.76 +0.49% -7.55%
Ljubljana 0.00 683.53 +0.00% -100.00%
Zagreb 1661.83 1663.05 -0.07% -1.65%
Belgrade 0.00 604.59 +0.00% -100.00%
Sofia 453.62 453.94 -0.07% -1.58%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech Republic spread
2-year -0.109 -0.028 +054bp -4bps
s
5-year 0.103 0 +066bp -1bps
s
10-year 0.476 -0.01 +058bp -2bps
s
Poland
2-year 1.689 0.034 +234bp +2bps
s
5-year 2.31 -0.01 +286bp -2bps
s
10-year 2.999 -0.017 +310bp -3bps
s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interban
k
Czech Rep <PR 0.26 0.19 0.15 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.9 0.83 0.84 1.01
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.675 1.6 1.56 1.71
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Krisztina Than;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)