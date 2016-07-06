* Zloty rebounds from one-week low vs euro
* Polish central bank holds fire, maintains cautious stance
* Weak economic data could revive rate cut forecasts in
region
(Adds Polish rate decision, comments from central banker,
analyst)
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 6 The zloty led most
Central European currencies higher on Wednesday after Poland's
central bank kept interest rates on hold and sent a moderately
hawkish message at its first meeting under new governor Adam
Glapinski.
The belief that the region's main central banks will not
ease policy further has been shaken by a plunge in debt yields
around the world since Britain's June 23 vote to quit the
European Union, traders said.
But Glapinski said Britain's exit would not affect the
Polish economy significantly, and that the bank was unlikely to
change its interest rates.
"The first MPC meeting under the new Chair had a moderately
hawkish tone," Nordea analysts said in a note, adding that MPC
members seemed more focused on growth than low inflation "and
seem to doubt the effectiveness of lower rates".
"Our two autumn rate cuts are now less likely and we remove
them from our forecast," they said.
The zloty traded at 4.4475 against the euro at
1442 GMT, off an early high of 4.437, but still firmer by 0.1
percent from Tuesday.
Most equities in the region tracked Asian and Western
European stocks lower as the Brexit vote fuelled risk aversion,
with Warsaw's blue-chip index shedding 1.3 percent.
Polish government bonds also retreated after a rally in the
region since the British referendum. Poland's 10-year government
bond yield rose 4 basis points to 2.876 percent,
after touching a three-month low on Tuesday.
Further bond gains are possible in the region if world
economic figures show weak growth and fuel expectations of more
interest rate cuts, traders and analysts said before the Polish
central bank meeting.
"Just like in Poland, we are getting questions (from foreign
investors) if the Hungarian central bank will continue to cut
rates," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
"There has been no sign of that in the bank's communication.
People will watch if Brexit indeed hits growth rates in the
world ... but rate cut expectations will strengthen if the
forint firms towards 310 (per euro)."
The region's high-yielding government bonds have attracted
capital inflows since Britain's vote, even though European
Union's eastern economies are seen as more vulnerable to Brexit
than emerging markets elsewhere in the world.
Croatia priced five-year bonds worth 6 billion kuna ($888.22
million) on Wednesday, an issue that it had postponed earlier,
to benefit from low yields in the world.
Serbia's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on
hold on Thursday, even after buying euros in the market to tame
dinar strengthening fuelled by the region's highest
rates and EU member candidates' improved economic outlook.
CEE SNAP AT 1642
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.3
crown => 870 630 9% 3%
Hungary <EURHUF 316. 316. +0. -0.6
forint => 6000 6900 03% 2%
Polish <EURPLN 4.44 4.45 +0. -4.2
zloty => 75 15 09% 6%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.52 +0. -0.0
leu => 95 03 02% 1%
Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.50 +0. 1.99
kuna => 00 05 14% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.2 -1.6
dinar => 5000 2400 1% 4%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 826. 824. +0. -13.
29 43 23% 60%
Budapest 2635 2642 -0.2 +10
4.29 5.87 7% .17%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1693 1715 -1.3 -8.9
> .71 .95 0% 0%
Buchares 6433 6513 -1.2 -8.1
t .25 .14 3% 5%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 705. 700. +0. +1.
a P> 60 04 79% 36%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1695 1693 +0. +0.
> .83 .96 11% 37%
Belgrade <.BELEX 606. 609. -0.5 -5.9
15> 03 17 2% 1%
Sofia <.SOFIX 452. 451. +0. -1.8
> 59 03 35% 0%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.0 0.03 +06 +3b
RR> 66 5 1bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.07 -0.0 +06 -1bp
RR> 5 04 8bps s
<CZ10YT 0.45 0 +06 -1bp
10-year =RR> 5 3bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.69 0.03 +23 +3b
RR> 7 3 7bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.19 0.04 +28 +5b
RR> 8 7 0bps ps
<PL10YT 2.88 0.02 +30 +2b
10-year =RR> 7 8 6bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.18 0.15 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.92 0.84 0.85 1.02
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.57 1.53 1.71
><WIBOR 25 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
($1 = 6.7551 kuna)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)