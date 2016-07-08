By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, July 8 The forint gained and the
shares of the largest Hungarian bank, OTP, rose half a percent
in early trade on Friday as markets increasingly bet Moody's
would upgrade its rating on Hungary's sovereign debt later in
the day.
Hungarian government bond yields have dropped this week and
Thursday's bond auctions attracted strong demand
on expectations Moody's will raise its rating to investment
grade, a step already taken by Fitch in May. Moody's review is
due after local markets close.
"Chances of an upgrade have increased, I would say it's 30
to 40 percent now, while it would have been something like 5
percent a month ago," a fixed income trader in Budapest said.
Some analysts said Moody's may wait until November to gauge
the effect of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
"We award a 40 percent probability for the upgrade today and
a 70 percent chance for the upgrade in November," Raiffeisen
analysts said in a note.
"Hungary's large international liquidity buffers, good
growth outlook and steady decline of public debt should all be
positive reasons for Moody's to upgrade Hungary in the next
review."
Hungary expects a budget deficit around 1.6 to 1.8 percent
of gross domestic product this year. It runs a big current
account surplus.
At 0723 GMT the forint was up 0.1 percent against
the euro. The zloty was steady. So were other
currencies in the region.
Debt yields have plunged in central Europe since British
voters voted on June 23 to quit the EU, heightening concern over
economic growth.
Investors were cautious before U.S. jobs data due later on
Friday. Strong jobs growth would make an increase in U.S.
interest rates more likely; any weakness would make one less
likely, especially amid the economic uncertainty following
Britain's EU vote, analysts said.
Stock markets across the region were little changed in early
trade.
Hungarian headline consumer price inflation came in at -0.2
percent year-on-year in June, as expected, and had no
significant market impact.
