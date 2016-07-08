By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, July 8 The forint gained and the shares of the largest Hungarian bank, OTP, rose half a percent in early trade on Friday as markets increasingly bet Moody's would upgrade its rating on Hungary's sovereign debt later in the day. Hungarian government bond yields have dropped this week and Thursday's bond auctions attracted strong demand on expectations Moody's will raise its rating to investment grade, a step already taken by Fitch in May. Moody's review is due after local markets close. "Chances of an upgrade have increased, I would say it's 30 to 40 percent now, while it would have been something like 5 percent a month ago," a fixed income trader in Budapest said. Some analysts said Moody's may wait until November to gauge the effect of Britain's decision to leave the European Union. "We award a 40 percent probability for the upgrade today and a 70 percent chance for the upgrade in November," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. "Hungary's large international liquidity buffers, good growth outlook and steady decline of public debt should all be positive reasons for Moody's to upgrade Hungary in the next review." Hungary expects a budget deficit around 1.6 to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product this year. It runs a big current account surplus. At 0723 GMT the forint was up 0.1 percent against the euro. The zloty was steady. So were other currencies in the region. Debt yields have plunged in central Europe since British voters voted on June 23 to quit the EU, heightening concern over economic growth. Investors were cautious before U.S. jobs data due later on Friday. Strong jobs growth would make an increase in U.S. interest rates more likely; any weakness would make one less likely, especially amid the economic uncertainty following Britain's EU vote, analysts said. Stock markets across the region were little changed in early trade. Hungarian headline consumer price inflation came in at -0.2 percent year-on-year in June, as expected, and had no significant market impact. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 0923 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0350 27.0220 -0.05% -0.14% crown => Hungary <EURHUF 314.8500 315.010 +0.05% -0.07% forint => 0 Polish <EURPLN 4.4293 4.4291 +0.00% -3.87% zloty => Romanian <EURRON 4.5140 4.5155 +0.03% 0.11% leu => Croatian <EURHRK 7.4840 7.4845 +0.01% 2.07% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 123.3500 123.460 +0.09% -1.52% dinar => 0 Note: calcula previous close 1800 CET daily ted at change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2016 Prague 813.38 814.58 -0.15% -14.95% Budapest 26932.95 26970.4 -0.14% +12.59% 5 Warsaw <.WIG20 1716.29 1713.51 +0.16% -7.68% > Buchares 6474.39 6476.58 -0.03% -7.57% t Zagreb <.CRBEX 1712.80 1713.26 -0.03% +1.37% > Sofia <.SOFIX 454.43 454.06 +0.08% -1.40% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.106 0 +056bps -1bps RR> 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.038 0 +064bps +0bps RR> <CZ10YT 0.405 0 +057bps +1bps 10-year =RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.723 0.014 +239bps +0bps RR> 5-year <PL5YT= 2.259 -0.009 +287bps -1bps RR> <PL10YT 2.936 0.001 +311bps +1bps 10-year =RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.24 0.17 0.14 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.91 0.83 0.84 1.02 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.655 1.58 1.56 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; Editing by Larry King)