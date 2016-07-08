* Moody's may upgrade Hungary to investment grade on Friday
* Forint hits firmest levels since June 23 Brexit referendum
* Poll sees zloty recovering from Brexit hut by year-end
* Serbian central bank buys euros, fails to reverse dinar
rise
(Adds U.S. data, new analyst comments, Reuters exchange rates
poll)
By Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, July 8 The forint led a firming of
Central European currencies on Friday as markets increasingly
bet Moody's would upgrade its rating on Hungary's sovereign debt
after local markets close.
Hungarian government bond yields have dropped this week and
Thursday's bond auctions attracted strong demand
on expectations Moody's will raise its rating to investment
grade.
"Chances of an upgrade have increased, I would say it's 30
to 40 percent now, while it would have been something like 5
percent a month ago," a fixed income trader in Budapest said.
Some analysts said Moody's may wait until November to gauge
the effect of Britain's June 23 referendum which decided to
leave the European Union.
The forint and the zloty firmed 0.2
percent against the euro by 1313 GMT.
The forint touched its firmest levels since a plunge of
regional assets due to the British referendum results.
The vote fuelled worries over economic growth in the world
and expectations for global interest rates to remain low.
U.S. figures released on Friday showed a surge in jobs. The
figure still did not boost expectations for Federal Reserve rate
hikes which could trigger a global rise in debt yields as U.S.
wage growth remained tepid.
Central European government bonds and currencies clung to
their gains. Junk-rated Hungary's 10-year bond yield dropped 2
basis points to 2.89 percent, the same level as
investment-grade-rated Poland's corresponding yield.
An upgrade from Moody's could boost demand for Hungarian
bonds from some investors, mainly from those European real money
funds which buy only those papers which hold investment grade
from at least two big credit rating companies, analysts said.
Fitch already upgraded Hungary to investment grade in May.
"Some funds may withdraw money from Poland where there are
worries (over government policies) now and reinvest it in
Hungary," said Gergely Szabo Forian, portfolio manager at
Pioneer Investments in Budapest.
"Some may buy Hungarian papers instead of bonds from the
euro zone peripheries," he added.
A Reuters poll of 50 analysts showed on Friday that the
zloty could firm 1.8 percent from Thursday's close to 4.35
against the euro by end-2016, helped by Poland's robust economic
growth around 3 percent.
The dinar, buoyed by Serbia's improved economic
prospects, firmed 0.3 percent to 123.14 against the euro, even
though the central bank surprised on Thursday by cutting
interest rates and on Friday continued to buy euros to rein in
dinar gains.
CEE SNAP AT 1513
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1
crown => 280 220 2% 1%
Hungary <EURHUF 314. 315. +0. 0.09
forint => 3500 0100 21% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.42 +0. -3.6
zloty => 96 91 21% 6%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.20
leu => 00 55 12% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.08
kuna => 30 45 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1400 4600 26% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 815. 814. +0. -14.
14 58 07% 76%
Budapest 2702 2697 +0. +12
7.77 0.45 21% .99%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1717 1713 +0. -7.6
> .16 .51 21% 4%
Buchares 6475 6476 -0.0 -7.5
t .76 .58 1% 5%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 701. 703. -0.2 +0.
a P> 75 74 8% 80%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1720 1713 +0. +1.
> .77 .26 44% 84%
Belgrade <.BELEX 602. 603. -0.0 -6.3
15> 98 19 3% 8%
Sofia <.SOFIX 450. 454. -0.6 -2.1
> 94 06 9% 6%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +05 +0b
RR> 06 06 8bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.03 -0.0 +06 +1b
RR> 8 02 5bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.40 0 +05 +1b
10-year =RR> 5 8bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.70 0.00 +23 +1b
RR> 3 2 9bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= #VAL -0.0 #VAL -4bp
RR> UE! 5 UE! s
<PL10YT 2.89 -0.0 +30 -3bp
10-year =RR> 5 4 7bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.18 0.14 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.91 0.84 0.84 1.02
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.65 1.59 1.56 1.71
><WIBOR 5 25
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; Editing by
Larry King)