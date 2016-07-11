* Forint firms even though Moody's did not upgrade Hungary * Mood is good due to Japanese fiscal stimulus, U.S. data * Polish central bank says zloty is undervalued (Adds zloty fall, dealer comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 11 The forint led a rise of Central European assets on Monday as investors clung to hopes that credit rating agencies will upgrade Hungary in coming weeks, shrugging off Moody's decision not to change its junk rating on Friday. Sentiment was positive after Japan's announcement of fiscal stimulus, with Polish and Hungarian government bond yields dropping by a few basis points. Poland's 10-year paper traded at 2.85 percent and Hungary's corresponding yield at 2.89 percent. The region's high yields have fallen by about 50 basis points since Britain's referendum vote on June 23 to leave the European Union. Moody's did not fulfil hopes for an upgrade in a review of Hungary's rating which was due on Friday, but Standard and Poor's may upgrade its own rating on Sept. 16, one Budapest-based fixed income trader forecast. Moody's could upgrade Hungary in November "unless Hungary does something very awkward (regarding government policies)", analysts from Erste's Hungarian brokerage arm said in a note. The note added that the forint could gradually firm to 312.8 against the euro, its 200-day moving average. Fitch returned Hungary to investment-grade in May for the first time since 2012, recognising a positive shift in the economy's risk profile. Last year Prime Minister Viktor Orban agreed a truce with local banks he had squeezed for years and his government has kept the budget deficit well within the EU's ceiling of 3 percent of economic output since 2012. The country also runs a big current account surplus and its economic growth is projected at 2.8 percent by the central bank this year. The forint traded at 313.37 against the euro at 1240 GMT, up 0.3 percent. Poland's zloty, meanwhile, eased 0.4 percent to 4.429. against the euro. Concerns over Polish politics, including measures by the conservative government to weaken the constitutional court, could keep the zloty volatile around 4.4 in the third quarter, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. Dealers said low summertime liquidity caused the weakening and the zloty could rebound soon. "The looming new Swiss franc mortgage (conversion, partly at the cost of banks) proposal will keep pressuring the zloty," a Warsaw-based dealer said. "Politics and the constitutional court issue is becoming less important." Poland's central bank (NBP) issued an optimistic forecast of 3.3-3.5 percent for annual economic growth in the coming quarters on Monday, and said the zloty could firm as it was significantly weaker than economic fundamentals justified. The comments on the zloty published in the bank's inflation report, which were exactly the same as in the previous report, should not be regarded as verbal intervention, said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING BSK. CEE SNAP AT 1440 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 350 140 8% 4% Hungary <EURHUF 313. 314. +0. 0.41 forint => 3700 4000 33% % Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.41 -0.4 -3.8 zloty => 90 11 1% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.49 4.50 +0. 0.57 leu => 35 70 30% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.47 7.48 +0. 2.16 kuna => 75 10 05% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1800 2600 06% 9% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 815. 811. +0. -14. 98 26 58% 68% Budapest 2716 2702 +0. +13 6.75 6.30 52% .57% Warsaw <.WIG20 1734 1705 +1. -6.6 > .77 .43 72% 9% Buchares 6485 6472 +0. -7.4 t .97 .60 21% 0% Ljubljan <.SBITO 693. 701. -1.1 -0.3 a P> 85 75 3% 3% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1711 1723 -0.7 +1. > .14 .79 3% 27% Belgrade <.BELEX 604. 602. +0. -6.1 15> 58 98 27% 4% Sofia <.SOFIX 450. 450. -0.1 -2.2 > 45 98 2% 7% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0.01 +05 +1b RR> 12 6 7bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.02 -0.0 +06 -6bp RR> 8 5 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.38 0 +05 -1bp 10-year =RR> 4 6bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.70 -0.0 +23 -1bp RR> 7 04 9bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.19 -0.0 +28 -3bp RR> 5 24 1bps s <PL10YT 2.85 -0.0 +30 -3bp 10-year =RR> 7 19 3bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.18 0.14 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.91 0.83 0.83 1.02 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.64 1.56 1.54 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; editing by Mark Heinrich)