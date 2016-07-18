* Fitch does not cut Poland's rating outlook despite fears
* Turkish coup attempt ignored, stocks hit multi-week highs
* ECB policy seen remaining loose, positive to CEE assets
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, July 18 Central European assets mostly
firmed on Monday after Fitch reaffirmed Poland's rating and its
outlook on Friday rather than lowering it as some investors had
feared.
A fall in Turkish shares after a failed military coup did
not spill over into the European Union's emerging markets, which
have relatively weak economic links with Turkey.
For example, in the case of Hungary, less than 2 percent of
exports go to Turkey.
The region's economies are seen expanding at healthy rates
of around 3 percent even though Britain's exit from the EU,
decided at a referendum on June 23, could slow growth.
Regional assets benefit from the European Central Bank's
policy which is likely to remain loose after its meeting on
Thursday, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
A weak link in regional markets has been Poland, due to
concerns over a rise in the burdens on banks, a loosening budget
policy and measures seen as weakening democratic checks and
balances.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Poland's credit rating in
January, and before a review by Fitch on Friday, a Reuters poll
of analysts indicated a 55-percent chance for a cut in the
outlook to negative from stable on its A- rating.
But Fitch kept the stable outlook, saying that reduced
policy predictability was offset by robust economic fundamentals
and improving external finances.
The zloty firmed 0.2 percent to 4.4 against the
euro by 0859 GMT. The Czech crown, the forint
and the leu gained 0.1 percent.
Both S&P and Moody's have negative outlooks on their ratings
for Poland.
"The very diverging rating assessments ... are likely to add
to some market pricing uncertainty in case of Poland,"
Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
The slide of Turkish shares has not wiped out risk appetite
in European markets. Central Europe's main equities indexes
rose, with the exception of Budapest, which is retreating
from 9-year highs hit last week.
The main indexes in Prague and Bucharest
touched 6-week highs and Warsaw's bluechip index set a
3-week high. The three indexes have now fully recovered from a
plunge after the British EU membership referendum.
Rating agencies also reviewed Croatia's and Serbia's ratings
on Friday, but the ratings did not change despite some
expectations for a cut for Croatia, hit by a political crisis,
and an upgrade for Serbia, where economic fundamentals have
improved.
Both the kuna and the dinar firmed 0.1
percent against the euro.
CEE SNAP AT 1059
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 250 380 05% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 315. 315. +0. -0.1
forint => 1500 5000 11% 6%
Polish <EURPLN 4.40 4.41 +0. -3.3
zloty => 40 38 22% 2%
Romanian <EURRON 4.47 4.47 +0. 1.01
leu => 40 84 10% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.50 +0. 1.92
kuna => 50 25 10% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1500 2500 08% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 868. 863. +0. -9.1
49 55 57% 9%
Budapest 2702 2706 -0.1 +13
9.49 5.97 3% .00%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1785 1759 +1. -3.9
> .29 .41 47% 7%
Buchares 6624 6614 +0. -5.4
t .22 .60 15% 3%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 698. 700. -0.2 +0.
a P> 97 84 7% 41%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1722 1724 -0.1 +1.
> .29 .23 1% 93%
Belgrade <.BELEX 613. 616. -0.4 -4.7
15> 82 38 2% 0%
Sofia <.SOFIX 452. 450. +0. -1.8
> 59 10 55% 0%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +05 -1bp
RR> 54 24 0bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.02 -0.0 +05 +0b
RR> 9 17 9bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.41 0 +04 +2b
10-year =RR> 3 3bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.71 -0.0 +23 -1bp
RR> 24 6bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.26 -0.0 +28 -2bp
RR> 1 3 3bps s
<PL10YT 2.90 -0.0 +29 -3bp
10-year =RR> 1 49 2bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.19 0.16 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.73 0.69 0
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.7 1.63 1.59 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)