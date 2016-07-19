* Zloty gives up ground, after hitting July highs overnight
* Polish output, retail data due at 1200 GMT
* ECB meeting, euro zone PMIs are risks to CEE assets
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 19 Central Europe's most
liquid currency, the zloty, retreated from July's strongest
levels against the euro on Tuesday morning as profit-taking
gripped European markets.
The zloty and the leu eased 0.1 percent
against the euro by 0832 GMT, while other currencies in the
region were mostly flat.
Regional currencies and equities mostly shrugged off
Friday's failed coup in Turkey, which only has weak economic
ties with the region.
But a fall in the stock indices in Europe's biggest bourses
signalled an ebb in risk appetite. Central European stock
indices which usually track Western peers with a lag, hardly
moved.
On Monday, the zloty had firmed by more than one percent in
late international trade.
The currency and other assets in Warsaw had risen after a
review of Poland's credit rating on Friday brought no change
despite fears that Fitch could lower the rating outlook.
Analysts also expect Poland to release figures showing
accelerating June industrial output and retail sales growth at
1200 GMT which would be positive to the zloty.
Since British voters decided on June 23 to quit the EU,
worsening the bloc's economic outlook, some expectations
re-emerged that Poland's central bank may restart its interest
rate cuts.
Good output figures could squash those expectations.
"This week, strong economic data (industrial output) should
support recent MPC rhetoric and stability of rates, but the end
of the week may bring a change in sentiment driven by global
events (ECB, PMI in Germany and Eurozone)," Erste analyst
Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note.
Dovish comments from the European Central Bank's meeting on
Thursday would support assets in Central Europe.
Polish government bonds, trading at a yield of 2.89 percent,
offer a wide, 293-basis-point spread over Bunds even though that
narrowed amid a general decline in yields in Europe since the
British vote from 307 basis points.
"The next thing that the market is waiting for will be the
ECB, which has been assuring (investors) it is ready for dovish
moves after Brexit," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of currency
dealers at mBank.
The zloty could get under pressure if the ECB disappoints,
he added.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1032 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech 27.0250 27.0255 +0.00 -0.10%
crown %
Hungary 314.9000 314.9400 +0.01 -0.08%
forint %
Polish 4.3825 4.3762 -0.14% -2.84%
zloty
Romanian 4.4720 4.4665 -0.12% 1.05%
leu
Croatian 7.4920 7.4925 +0.01 1.96%
kuna %
Serbian 123.0300 123.1000 +0.06 -1.27%
dinar %
Note: calculate previous close at 1800
daily d from CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 871.26 870.26 +0.11 -8.90%
%
Budapest 27122.07 27088.22 +0.12 +13.3
% 8%
Warsaw 1780.71 1788.12 -0.41% -4.22%
Buchares 6626.84 6623.23 +0.05 -5.39%
t %
Ljubljan 695.49 700.94 -0.78% -0.09%
a
Zagreb 1726.14 1723.94 +0.13 +2.16
% %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 612.32 611.02 +0.21 -4.93%
> %
Sofia 452.28 450.64 +0.36 -1.87%
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.142 -0.006 +050b -1bps
> ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.013 -0.002 +058b +0bps
> ps
<CZ10YT=R 0.413 0 +044b +1bps
10-year R> ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.683 -0.009 +233b -1bps
> ps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.238 -0.013 +281b -1bps
> ps
<PL10YT=R 2.9 -0.007 +293b +1bps
10-year R> ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech < 0.25 0.19 0.15 0
Rep PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.79 0.74 0.71 0.95
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.67 1.6 1.575 1.71
WIBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*******************************************************
*******
(Reporting by Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)