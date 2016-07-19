* Zloty gives up ground, after hitting July highs overnight * Polish output, retail data due at 1200 GMT * ECB meeting, euro zone PMIs are risks to CEE assets By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 19 Central Europe's most liquid currency, the zloty, retreated from July's strongest levels against the euro on Tuesday morning as profit-taking gripped European markets. The zloty and the leu eased 0.1 percent against the euro by 0832 GMT, while other currencies in the region were mostly flat. Regional currencies and equities mostly shrugged off Friday's failed coup in Turkey, which only has weak economic ties with the region. But a fall in the stock indices in Europe's biggest bourses signalled an ebb in risk appetite. Central European stock indices which usually track Western peers with a lag, hardly moved. On Monday, the zloty had firmed by more than one percent in late international trade. The currency and other assets in Warsaw had risen after a review of Poland's credit rating on Friday brought no change despite fears that Fitch could lower the rating outlook. Analysts also expect Poland to release figures showing accelerating June industrial output and retail sales growth at 1200 GMT which would be positive to the zloty. Since British voters decided on June 23 to quit the EU, worsening the bloc's economic outlook, some expectations re-emerged that Poland's central bank may restart its interest rate cuts. Good output figures could squash those expectations. "This week, strong economic data (industrial output) should support recent MPC rhetoric and stability of rates, but the end of the week may bring a change in sentiment driven by global events (ECB, PMI in Germany and Eurozone)," Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note. Dovish comments from the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday would support assets in Central Europe. Polish government bonds, trading at a yield of 2.89 percent, offer a wide, 293-basis-point spread over Bunds even though that narrowed amid a general decline in yields in Europe since the British vote from 307 basis points. "The next thing that the market is waiting for will be the ECB, which has been assuring (investors) it is ready for dovish moves after Brexit," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of currency dealers at mBank. The zloty could get under pressure if the ECB disappoints, he added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1032 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0250 27.0255 +0.00 -0.10% crown % Hungary 314.9000 314.9400 +0.01 -0.08% forint % Polish 4.3825 4.3762 -0.14% -2.84% zloty Romanian 4.4720 4.4665 -0.12% 1.05% leu Croatian 7.4920 7.4925 +0.01 1.96% kuna % Serbian 123.0300 123.1000 +0.06 -1.27% dinar % Note: calculate previous close at 1800 daily d from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 871.26 870.26 +0.11 -8.90% % Budapest 27122.07 27088.22 +0.12 +13.3 % 8% Warsaw 1780.71 1788.12 -0.41% -4.22% Buchares 6626.84 6623.23 +0.05 -5.39% t % Ljubljan 695.49 700.94 -0.78% -0.09% a Zagreb 1726.14 1723.94 +0.13 +2.16 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 612.32 611.02 +0.21 -4.93% > % Sofia 452.28 450.64 +0.36 -1.87% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.142 -0.006 +050b -1bps > ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.013 -0.002 +058b +0bps > ps <CZ10YT=R 0.413 0 +044b +1bps 10-year R> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.683 -0.009 +233b -1bps > ps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.238 -0.013 +281b -1bps > ps <PL10YT=R 2.9 -0.007 +293b +1bps 10-year R> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech < 0.25 0.19 0.15 0 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.79 0.74 0.71 0.95 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.67 1.6 1.575 1.71 WIBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ******************************************************* ******* (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada; Editing by Andrew Heavens)