* Polish, Hungarian bond yields rise, track euro zone peers * Uncertain if ECB will announce new stimulus * Hungarian bond auction still seen drawing good demand By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 21 Central Europe's long-term government bonds eased on Thursday before the European Central Bank's (ECB) meeting and auctions in Hungary and Romania. The ECB is seen keeping rates on hold, but will have to address an ever-growing list of obstacles that threaten once again to derail its efforts to revive growth and inflation in the euro zone, Central Europe's main trading partner. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose 4 basis points to 2.96 percent and Poland's corresponding yield rose 2 basis points to 2.94 percent. Traders said the bonds tracked a rise in yields in the euro zone and the United States. "But Hungarian yields are still near record lows (reached last week)," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "I do not see any problem as long as we can regard the yield rise at home and abroad a correction rather than a trend change," the trader said, adding that he expected healthy demand at the upcoming bond auction. In Hungary, the central bank is expected to keep its own rates on hold on Tuesday, but the short end of the government debt yield curve is also getting support from unorthodox liquidity-boosting measures. The central bank will impose restrictions on the amount that commercial banks can hold in its 3-month deposits. Despite the easing of government bonds, sentiment remained cautiously positive in the region's markets. The zloty, firming 0.1 percent against the euro by 0837 GMT, led a mild rise of regional currencies and the region's main equities indices also rose slightly except for a mild, 0.1 percent drop in Warsaw's bluechip index. Czech oil group Unipetrol's shares firmed 0.5 percent after the company reported a rise in second-quarter net profits. The shares of its majority owner, Poland's PKN Orlen , eased one percent even though it also reported a profit rise, mainly thanks to insurer payments for damages caused by a fire at Unipetrol. CEE SNAP AT 1037 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 390 07% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 314. 314. -0.0 -0.0 forint => 8000 6450 5% 5% Polish <EURPLN 4.37 4.37 +0. -2.6 zloty => 17 61 10% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.47 4.47 +0. 1.09 leu => 04 15 02% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.11 kuna => 10 45 05% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.5 dinar => 4200 3500 6% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 884. 882. +0. -7.4 99 07 33% 6% Budapest 2771 2757 +0. +15 9.10 3.51 53% .88% Warsaw <.WIG20 1799 1800 -0.0 -3.2 > .05 .41 8% 3% Buchares 6672 6664 +0. -4.7 t .47 .72 12% 4% Ljubljan <.SBITO 696. 696. +0. +0. a P> 77 65 02% 09% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1745 1747 -0.1 +3. > .86 .59 0% 33% Belgrade <.BELEX 615. 615. +0. -4.4 15> 36 17 03% 6% Sofia <.SOFIX 452. 452. +0. -1.7 > 70 05 14% 8% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0.00 +04 -1bp RR> 38 5 7bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.01 0.00 +05 -2bp RR> 5 3 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.40 0.01 +04 +0b 10-year =RR> 7 5 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.65 -0.0 +22 -3bp RR> 4 13 6bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.28 0.00 +28 -2bp RR> 4 8 1bps s <PL10YT 2.94 0.00 +29 -1bp 10-year =RR> 1 9 4bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.22 0.19 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.84 0.8 0.78 0.95 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.63 1.6 1.71 ><WIBOR 25 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Editing by Andrew Heavens)