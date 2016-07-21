* ECB reaffirms loose policies, CEE currencies rise
* Good auction demand fails to lift Hungarian bond prices
* Budapest equities index reaches 9-year highs
* Hungarian bond auction still seen drawing good demand
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, July 21 Central Europe's main
currencies firmed to new highs on Thursday after the European
Central Bank said it would keep its loose policy for an extended
period.
The euro zone is Central Europe's main trading partner and
loose monetary policy there supports the region's high-yielding
currencies.
The leu touched a 3-month high, the zloty
a 4-week high and the forint a one-week high
against the euro.
The zloty led the daily gains, firming half a percent by
1450 GMT, to 4.3565 versus the euro.
"(ECB president Mario) Draghi sounded quite optimistic to
me," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "The change in
currencies is not huge but the direction is positive."
Even before the ECB's news conference, Hungary's and
Romania's bond auctions attracted healthy demand and both
governments sold more debt than planned.
Hungary's yield curve steepened at the auction as 3-year
bonds were sold at lower levels than two weeks ago, while the
10-year yield rose.
Hungarian yields rose 2 basis points along the curve after
the auction, with 10-year bonds trading at 2.96 percent late in
the session.
Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its own rates on
hold on Tuesday, but the short end of the government debt yield
curve is getting support from unorthodox liquidity-boosting
measures as the central bank will impose restrictions on the
amount that commercial banks can hold in its 3-month deposits.
Poland's 10-year yield dropped by a few basis points to 2.92
percent during the ECB's new conference, returning to
Wednesday's closing levels.
Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann said the ECB may discuss
after its summer break reviewing the conditions for the central
bank's bond purchases.
But on Thursday the ECB did not make any change on the
conditions of its 80 billion euro per month asset buying
programme.
The scheme has helped buoy government bonds in Central
Europe as well, where the biggest economies have kept their own
currencies rather than adopting the euro.
"I do not feel a big change in ECB policies," the
Budapest-based dealer said.
Sentiment in the region's equities markets remained
positive. Most of its main equities indices rose, led by
Budapest which gained 0.7 percent and set a new 9-year
high.
CEE SNAP AT 1650
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 210 390 07% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 313. 314. +0. 0.31
forint => 6600 6450 31% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.37 +0. -2.2
zloty => 65 61 45% 6%
Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.47 +0. 1.27
leu => 25 15 20% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.03
kuna => 70 45 3% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.5
dinar => 4200 3500 6% 8%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 887. 882. +0. -7.2
50 07 62% 0%
Budapest 2777 2757 +0. +16
8.80 3.51 74% .13%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1801 1800 +0. -3.1
> .45 .41 06% 0%
Buchares 6637 6664 -0.4 -5.2
t .28 .72 1% 4%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 698. 696. +0. +0.
a P> 66 65 29% 36%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1746 1747 -0.0 +3.
> .23 .59 8% 35%
Belgrade <.BELEX 612. 615. -0.4 -4.8
15> 73 17 0% 7%
Sofia <.SOFIX 457. 452. +1. -0.7
> 62 05 23% 1%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0.00 +04 +0b
RR> 38 5 8bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.01 0.00 +05 -1bp
RR> 5 3 5bps s
<CZ10YT 0.40 0.00 +04 +0b
10-year =RR> 2 9 1bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.64 -0.0 +22 -2bp
RR> 9 18 7bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 0.00 +28 -1bp
RR> 6 2 1bps s
<PL10YT 2.93 0.01 +29 +0b
10-year =RR> 9 4bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.22 0.19 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.80 0.74 0.74 0.94
><BUBOR 5
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.64 1.61 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
