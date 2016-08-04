* Czech, Romanian central banks keep policies unchanged * BoE easing news lift CEE bonds, equities * Polish 10-year bond yield tests 9-month low * Hungarian bonds extend gains after healthy auction demand (Recasts with impact of BoE decisions) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 4 Central European bonds and stocks rose on Thursday as the Bank of England cut interest rates and announced more government bond buying while the Czech and Romanian central banks held fire. The British measures make Central Europe's risky but high-yielding assets more attractive to investors. The impact was the most positive in Warsaw markets, which have been buoyant as a new draft bill aimed at tackling the Swiss franc mortgages weighing on the banking system looked less painful to Polish banks than feared. Warsaw's blue chip equities index extended its gains and rose by 1.2 percent as of 1149 GMT. The zloty firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to 4.2949 by 1207 GMT, staying near a 15-week high hit in overnight international trade, while Hungary's forint was flat, off an eight-week high. Poland's 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.71 percent, down 5 basis points and near nine-month lows touched at 2.7 percent earlier in the session. Hungarian bond yields dropped by 2 basis points, with the 10-year paper trading at 2.92 percent. The BoE decisions triggered additional demand even though the government sold 50 percent more bonds than planned at two auctions held earlier in the day. "BoE delivered more than the market had expected. We've got another (central) bank which will generously spend its money (on assets) all around Europe and thus - risk on," said Arkadiusz Urbanski, an analyst at Bank Pekao in Warsaw. Asked, whether Polish bonds could outperform in the coming days, he said: "The first reaction was very sharp and the red lights start flashing, as it is a good time for profit taking or a correction. But thanks to BoE, the following days could remain positive." Loose policy from the European Central Bank has also supported Central European markets. The BoE cut its own rates for the first time since 2009 to ease the blow from Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union. Its exit is unlikely to cause a big economic slowdown in economies in the EU's eastern wing, but decision makers in the region watch how Western central banks tackle their own risks. Both the Czech and Romanian central banks kept their policies unchanged at their own meetings on Thursday, waiting to see how Britain's EU exit affects domestic economic data and their European export markets. The leu eased 0.2 percent against the euro. CEE SNAP AT 1407 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 270 385 04% 1% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. -0.0 1.20 forint => 9000 8200 3% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.29 +0. -0.8 zloty => 49 85 08% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.45 -0.1 1.32 leu => 00 30 6% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.49 +0. 2.10 kuna => 20 05 11% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1200 2800 13% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 853. 857. -0.4 -10. 88 86 6% 71% Budapest 2747 2702 +1. +14 8.16 3.94 68% .87% Warsaw <.WIG20 1812 1790 +1. -2.5 > .07 .09 23% 3% Buchares 6690 6666 +0. -4.4 t .98 .06 37% 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 713. 715. -0.3 +2. a P> 08 85 9% 43% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1771 1773 -0.0 +4. > .96 .18 7% 87% Belgrade <.BELEX 630. 627. +0. -2.1 15> 44 90 40% 2% Sofia <.SOFIX 458. 455. +0. -0.4 > 80 92 63% 6% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0.01 +04 +2b RR> 16 4 9bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 0.00 +04 +3b RR> 36 3 8bps ps <CZ10YT 0.35 -0.0 +04 +3b 10-year =RR> 05 2bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.69 0.02 +23 +4b RR> 4 7 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.20 -0.0 +27 +0b RR> 5 3 2bps ps <PL10YT 2.73 -0.0 +28 +0b 10-year =RR> 5 37 1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.3 0.26 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.79 0.77 0.75 0.91 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.68 1.65 1.63 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)