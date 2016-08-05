* Richter stocks hit 2-week low on failed U.S. test of drug * Poland plans new changes to constitutional legislation * Markets shrug off Polish plan which lacks details * Hungary's output falls but trade surplus surges By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 5 The stocks of Hungarian drug maker Richter fell on Friday, pulling down Budapest's main equities index, after the company said a clinical trial of its cariprazine drug in the U.S. failed. In contrast with most Central European assets, which were rangebound, Richter's stocks fell 4.2 percent by 0820 GMT. Richter and its U.S. partner Allergan said a clinical trial of cariprazine as adjunctive treatment to major depressive disorder failed, but they added that they would continue the trials. Cariprazine is already used for a treatment of other illnesses. The new trials do not affect that, so the reaction of Richter stocks could be "moderate, a few percent", Erste analysts said in a note. Budapest's stock index fell 1.6 percent, while other stock indices in the region were mostly rangebound. Warsaw's bluechip index dropped by only 0.1 percent and the zloty traded near 15-week highs. Polish assets surged this week after a bill proposed by the country's president to tackle the problem of Swiss franc mortgages proved less painful to banks than feared, reducing the risk that credit rating agencies will downgrade Poland. The bill leaves some uncertainty over costs and another key risk to Polish assets is tension with the European Commision over the rule of law in Poland, mainly changes to the constitutional court. Senate speaker Stanislaw Karczewski reminded investors of that latter issue, telling the state news agency PAP that the ruling Law and Justice party planned another amendment to the law on the constitutional tribunal. Polish assets did not react because the politician did not disclose details on the planned new changes. "The negative scenario (regarding the court) has already been priced in the exchange rate so I think that the only change that could move the market would be some kind of compromise," said Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium. "This would be positive for the zloty as it would mean reduced risk of further rating downgrades," he added. Poland's 10-year government bond yield was off 9-month lows, rising 4 basis points to 2.75 percent as investors took profit in European debt markets after Thursday's rally triggered by economic stimulus measures from the Bank of England. The forint was steady near two-month highs. Hungary's industrial output fell 0.3 percent in annual terms in June, but the disappointment was upset by a surge in the country's trade surplus to a monthly record 1.129 billion euros in the same month. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1020 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0240 27.0375 +0.05% -0.10% crown => Hungary <EURHUF 311.2000 311.1200 -0.03% 1.11% forint => Polish <EURPLN 4.2925 4.2909 -0.04% -0.80% zloty => Romanian <EURRON 4.4580 4.4592 +0.03% 1.37% leu => Croatian <EURHRK 7.4790 7.4815 +0.03% 2.14% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 123.2100 123.2300 +0.02% -1.41% dinar => Note: calcula previous close at 1800 CET daily ted change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 850.86 856.10 -0.61% -11.03% Budapest 27138.83 27574.38 -1.58% +13.45% Warsaw <.WIG20 1818.25 1820.24 -0.11% -2.20% > Buchares 6734.96 6707.50 +0.41% -3.85% t Ljubljan <.SBITO 712.33 713.08 -0.11% +2.32% a P> Zagreb <.CRBEX 1770.25 1773.18 -0.17% +4.77% > Belgrade <.BELEX 631.18 629.61 +0.25% -2.01% 15> Sofia <.SOFIX 457.45 458.13 -0.15% -0.75% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.122 -0.006 +049bps -1bps RR> 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.037 -0.002 +048bps -1bps RR> <CZ10YT 0.35 0 +044bps -1bps 10-year =RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.667 0.014 +227bps +1bps RR> 5-year <PL5YT= 2.223 0.031 +274bps +3bps RR> <PL10YT 2.749 0.026 +284bps +1bps 10-year =RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.28 0.24 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.74 0.75 0.91 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.6875 1.66 1.6325 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ********************************************************** **** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)