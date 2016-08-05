* Richter stocks hit two-week low on failed U.S. test of drug * Optimism over GDP overshadows U.S. rate hike expectations (Adds zloty and forint highs, new analyst comment) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 5 Hungary's main equities index fell on Friday, led lower by drug maker Richter , after the company said its drug cariprazine failed a clinical trial in the United States. Richter and its U.S. partner, Allergan, said a clinical trial of cariprazine as treatment for a major depressive disorder failed, but the trials would continue . Richter's stocks fell 3 percent by 1514 GMT. Budapest's stock index fell one percent. Warsaw's blue-chip index was little changed. Polish assets surged this week after a proposed bill on Swiss franc mortgages proved less costly to banks than expected, reducing the risk that credit rating agencies would downgrade Poland. Yields on Poland's 10-year government bond rose from nine-month lows, gaining 3 basis points to 2.74 percent, as investors took profit in European debt markets after a rally on Thursday triggered by economic stimulus measures from the Bank of England. The zloty hit a 15-week high and the forint a two-month high against the euro. U.S. wage figures which bolstered expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year were overshadowed by optimism over second-quarter economic growth figures due in the region next week. "The focus is on domestic developments and GDP data next week will be very important," said Mateusz Namysl, analyst at Raiffeisen Polbank in Warsaw. CEE SNAP AT 1514 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 375 06% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 311. +0. 1.25 forint => 7600 1200 12% % Polish <EURPLN 4.27 4.29 +0. -0.4 zloty => 86 09 29% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.45 -0.0 1.30 leu => 10 92 4% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.47 7.48 +0. 2.13 kuna => 95 15 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0800 2300 12% 1% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 850. 856. -0.6 -11. 61 10 4% 05% Budapest 2729 2757 -1.0 +14 6.99 4.38 1% .11% Warsaw <.WIG20 1819 1820 -0.0 -2.1 > .55 .24 4% 3% Buchares 6752 6707 +0. -3.6 t .30 .50 67% 0% Ljubljan <.SBITO 710. 713. -0.3 +2. a P> 71 08 3% 09% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1770 1773 -0.1 +4. > .25 .18 7% 77% Belgrade <.BELEX 636. 629. +1. -1.2 15> 05 61 02% 5% Sofia <.SOFIX 459. 458. +0. -0.4 > 04 13 20% 0% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 +0b RR> 22 06 9bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +04 -1bp RR> 37 02 8bps s <CZ10YT 0.35 0 +04 -3bp 10-year =RR> 2bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.68 0.02 +23 +2b RR> 8 2 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.22 0.02 +27 +2b RR> 3 4 4bps ps <PL10YT 2.75 0.03 +28 +1b 10-year =RR> 5 2 3bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.23 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.79 0.75 0.76 0.9 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.67 1.65 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Larry King)