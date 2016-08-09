* Yield hunger helps regional currencies, government bonds * Hungary, Czechs report low inflation, Romania cuts forecasts * Zloty hovers near 4-month high, forint near 2-month high * CEZ pushed down Prague's, KGHM Warsaw's stock indices By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 9 Central European currencies and government bonds firmed on Tuesday due to a combination of increased appetite for yield in global markets and lower inflation data from Budapest and Prague. Investors are optimistic that second-quarter economic output figures due later this week will show fast growth in the region. The zloty, trading at 4.27 against the euro at 0833 GMT, was off a 4-month high hit at 4.2643 in overnight international trade. It has been helped by a bill announced last week to tackle the problem of Swiss franc mortgages in the bank system, probably at a lower cost to banks than feared. However, remaining uncertainty over the costs of the mortages bill and tensions between Warsaw and the European Union over rule of law issues in Poland continue to pose risks to the zloty. Its rally seems to stall around 4.28 and it could return to the 4.3-4.35 range in the next months, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. But Warsaw-based mBank's analysts were more optimistic. "Risk premium in Polish assets is set to shrink, which means a stronger zloty (...) It could find itself below 4.20 per euro in the coming weeks," they said. Government bond yields dropped by a few basis points in the region's biggest markets, helped by Monday's cut in inflation forecasts by Romania's central bank and Tuesday's data. Hungary said its consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in annual terms in July, the lowest figure in 10 months. Czech inflation, at 0.5 percent, was above expectations but still low. Hungary's central bank is seen boosting liquidity in interbank markets anyway, so the inflation data had little impact on the forint, which firmed by 0.2 percent to 310.86 versus the euro. "Underlying inflation may strengthen again on the back of increased wage pressure since, based on anecdotal evidence, more and more companies are complaining about the increasing wage bill, which will incentivise them to raise prices sooner or later," said Peter Virovacz, analyst of ING Bank in Budapest. Wages have been rising fast in the region to offset a flow of labour into much richer Western European states, but inflation has remained near zero. Regional equities failed to benefit from positive sentiment in global stock markets. Prague's main stock index dropped 0.7 percent, pulled down by a 2.8 percent fall in the shares of CEZ, which cut its earnings guidance. Warsaw's blue-chip index shed half a percent as a fall in copper prices pushed down producer KGHM's shares by 2.2 percent. CEE SNAP AT 1033 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 270 200 3% 1% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 311. +0. 1.22 forint => 8600 4800 20% % Polish <EURPLN 4.27 4.27 +0. -0.2 zloty => 00 14 03% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.38 leu => 76 80 01% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.47 7.47 +0. 2.14 kuna => 87 95 01% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2500 3000 04% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 856. 862. -0.7 -10. 13 37 2% 48% Budapest 2736 2735 +0. +14 0.37 7.86 01% .38% Warsaw <.WIG20 1827 1837 -0.5 -1.6 > .76 .05 1% 9% Buchares 6844 6846 -0.0 -2.2 t .64 .54 3% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 714. 716. -0.3 +2. a P> 26 51 1% 60% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1782 1780 +0. +5. > .25 .90 08% 48% Belgrade <.BELEX 633. 631. +0. -1.6 15> 32 12 35% 7% Sofia <.SOFIX 456. 456. +0. -0.8 > 87 32 12% 7% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 -6bp RR> 99 61 2bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +04 -5bp RR> 62 38 6bps s <CZ10YT 0.35 0 +04 +1b 10-year =RR> 5 2bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.69 -0.0 +23 +0b RR> 6 01 1bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.22 -0.0 +27 -5bp RR> 8 39 5bps s <PL10YT 2.75 -0.0 +28 -2bp 10-year =RR> 25 2bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.77 0.72 0.72 0.9 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.7 1.66 1.65 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by Gareth Jones)