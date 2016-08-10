* Petrom reports profit fall, Romania's stock index falls * Most CEE stocks underperform other emerging markets this year * Zloty, forint near four-month highs vs euro * Romanian data confirm lack of inflation in the region By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 10 Bucharest led losses in Central European equities markets on Wednesday after Romania's top oil and gas firm OMV Petrom reported a sharp fall in profits. The region's equities have mostly failed to keep up with a rally of emerging market stocks in recent days and have been underperforming other emerging markets this year. In Poland, the business environment has turned negative, mainly for banks, since the conservative-nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) won a parliamentary election in October. Warsaw's blue-chip index has shed 0.7 percent this year so far, while Prague's main index has lost 10 percent and the emerging equities index has gained about 12 percent. Czech energy group CEZ slashed its earnings guidance on Tuesday. Another market heavyweight, Komercni , traded near its lowest since 2013 after the bank cut its dividend outlook. Petrom stocks shed 4 percent after it reported a sharp profit fall, pushing down Bucharest's stock index by 0.7 percent. Its Hungarian peer MOL has weathered low oil prices well. Its profits have even increased. "Budapest is helped by hopes that Hungary's credit ratings will be lifted and earnings reports have underpinned their outperformance," said Monika Kiss, analyst of Equilor brokerage. Budapest's main index outperformed most emerging markets for years and has risen 15 percent so far this year. Negative local stories have prevented a rise of shares in most regional markets, however, even though these economies are growing faster than their western European peers and are expected to report healthy second-quarter output data this week. Among currencies, the Polish zloty and Hungary's forint danced near multi-month highs against the euro on Wednesday, while Poland's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 2.685 percent was near 8-month lows. Inflation below or near zero in the region and a global hunger for yield have helped buoy the region's debt markets. Romania said on Wednesday its annual inflation fell even deeper into negative terrain, to -0.8 percent in July, despite an ongoing surge of wages as the region's states struggle to stem a flow of labour into richer Western Europe. But some analysts said inflation was likely to pick up again before too long. "Underlying inflationary pressures continue to build up on account of strong private consumption," ING analysts said in a note, adding that the Romanian central bank could start to tighten its policy next year. Elsewhere, Belgrade's main stock index bucked the regional trend, rising by 1.5 percent, after Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic vowed on Tuesday to step up Serbia's economic reforms and trim the bloated public sector. CEE SNAPSHO AT 1013 CET MARKETS T CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0250 27.0325 +0.03 -0.10% crown => % Hungary <EURHUF 310.300 310.4700 +0.05 1.40% forint => 0 % Polish <EURPLN 4.2640 4.2620 -0.05% -0.14% zloty => Romanian <EURRON 4.4570 4.4603 +0.07 1.39% leu => % Croatian <EURHRK 7.4800 7.4842 +0.06 2.13% kuna => % Serbian <EURRSD 123.140 123.1400 +0.00 -1.36% dinar => 0 % Note: calcula previou close at 1800 daily ted s CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 860.06 856.79 +0.38 -10.07 % % Budapest 27517.8 27593.10 -0.27% +15.0 5 4% Warsaw <.WIG20 1845.78 1847.15 -0.07% -0.72% > Buchares 6834.44 6880.09 -0.66% -2.43% t Ljubljan <.SBITO 710.76 713.20 -0.34% +2.10 a P> % Zagreb <.CRBEX 1783.86 1785.01 -0.06% +5.58 > % Belgrade <.BELEX 637.79 628.67 +1.45 -0.98% 15> % Sofia <.SOFIX 457.21 456.93 +0.06 -0.80% > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.15 -0.006 +047b +0bps RR> ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.043 -0.002 +049b +1bps RR> ps <CZ10YT 0.355 0 +044b +1bps 10-year =RR> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.69 -0.022 +231b -2bps RR> ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.193 -0.011 +273b +0bps RR> ps <PL10YT 2.709 0.001 +280b +1bps 10-year =RR> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.77 0.7 0.7 0.9 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.68 1.635 1.625 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices **************************************************** ********** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Gareth Jones)