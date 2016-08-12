* Q2 GDP data beat forecasts, euro zone growth
* GDP figures fail to boost forint, zloty through resistance
* Romania leads with 6 pct growth, its bonds still firm
* Rising consumption lifts GDP, without CPI rise so far
By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 12 Central Europe's
robust second-quarter economic output figures, helped by surging
wages, failed to boost its currencies or stocks on Friday as
clouds remained on the European Union's economic and political
horizon.
Annual output growth in eastern EU members mostly beat
expectations, led by Romania, where output surged 6 percent.
Growth was 3.7 percent in Slovakia, 3 percent in Bulgaria
and 2.6 percent in Hungary.
Poland's 3.1 percent figure was slightly below expectations,
but much faster than the 1.6 percent growth in the euro zone.
The forint was flat at 310.06 against the euro,
and the zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.2655 by 1311 GMT.
The leu firmed a bit to 4.4595.
Earlier, the forint touched a 2-month high at 309.95,
stopping just shy of its 16-week highs.
"I would not say that there is huge optimism in markets ...
the outperformance of the region is not a surprise," said Peter
Virovacz, analyst of ING in Budapest.
"Also, Italy faces banking sector and political problems,
Britain's EU exit is a risk factor ... and it is still unclear
when U.S. interest rates will rise," he said.
Stocks were mixed. OTP rose 1.6 percent, after
Hungary's biggest lender reported higher-than-expected
second-quarter earnings.
Government bond yields dropped across the region, reflecting
expectations that European central banks could keep monetary
policy loose or loosen it more.
Poland's 10-year bond yield touched a 9-month low at 2.66
percent, down 3 basis points.
Some analysts said that a breakdown of the output figures
due later could show that domestic consumption and investments
were driving growth.
"The strong growth dynamics limit scope for central banks to
ease monetary policy further, despite market pricing of some
10-15 bp of further easing by year-end in both Hungary and
Poland," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.
Bucharest's main stock index continued to retreat
from Monday's 7-month highs, despite Romania's output surge.
Romanian 3- and 5-year government bond yields were bid lower
by about 10 basis points, at 1.57 and 2.19 percent.
The GDP surge increases the likelihood that the Romanian
central bank will act earlier than expected to tighten policies
and fight underlying inflation pressure, ING said in a note.
Central European states, led by Romania, are boosting wages
to stem a flight of skilled young labour to richer western
European countries.
The resulting consumption rise has helped economic growth,
but has not lifted inflation yet from around zero.
