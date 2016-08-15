* Hungary considers stimulus measures including social tax
cut
* Forint touches 4-month high, GDP figures still help
* Budapest stocks retreat from rise towards 9-year high
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Aug 15 The forint led a mild firming
of Central European currencies on Monday, hitting a 4-month high
against the euro after Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said
Hungary was preparing a package of economic stimulus measures.
Varga said the government would consider lowering social
taxes paid by employers in an effort to boost competitiveness
and aid growth.
The forint crossed a key psychological level at
310 against the euro and touched a 4-month high at 309.55
against the euro.
It retreated to 309.59 by 0841 GMT, but was still firmer by
0.1 percent from its last close.
If the forint is able to stay firmer than 310, it could soon
test 307, Equilor brokerage said in a note.
"It can firm slightly firmer, but I expect it to return to
the weak side of 310 soon," one Budapest-based currency dealer
said.
Dealers and analysts regard 310 as a threshold for the
Hungarian central bank, and they have said the bank could
intervene at least verbally if the forint stays firmer than
that.
The Budapest Stock Exchange's main index rose by 0.3
percent. It approached 9-year highs, but stopped just shy of a
psychological resistance level at 28,000 points.
Central European assets were already lifted on Friday by
robust second-quarter economic growth figures from the region,
fuelled by rising household incomes and consumption.
Hungary's 2.6 percent growth was the weakest among the
figures reported in the region and Romania led the pack with 6
percent growth. The Czechs will report output data on Tuesday.
Even Hungary's pace is much faster than the euro zone's 1.6
percent average but a flight of labour into richer Western
countries hinders growth in the region, and governments try to
fight that trend by cutting taxes and boosting wages.
Hungarian government bonds slightly extended last week's
gains in the middle and at the long end of the yield curve.
The yield of 10-year bonds dropped 2 basis points to 2.77
percent, trading near record lows.
"If the government takes measures to tackle the labour
shortage, that may be positive, but we do not see the details
yet," one fixed income trader said.
Turnover in regional markets were low as markets in Croatia,
Poland, Romania and Slovenia were closed due to national
holidays.
The zloty firmed slightly in international trade
to 4.269 against the euro.
Poland has obtained approval from the People's Bank of China
for an offering of 3-year Panda bonds, the Reuters financial
news service IFR said on Monday.
Belgrade's stock index continued to retreat from
and 8-month high hit last week, and shed half a percent.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1041 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech 27.0200 27.0245 +0.02 -0.08%
crown %
Hungary 309.5900 310.0200 +0.14 1.63%
forint %
Polish 4.2690 4.2712 +0.05 -0.26%
zloty %
Romanian 4.4600 4.4590 -0.02% 1.32%
leu
Croatian 7.4942 7.4925 -0.02% 1.93%
kuna
Serbian 123.0800 123.0900 +0.01 -1.31%
dinar %
Note: calculated previous close at 1800
daily from CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 865.22 863.87 +0.16 -9.53%
%
Budapest 27893.27 27812.89 +0.29 +16.6
% 1%
Belgrade 630.95 634.23 -0.52% -2.04%
Sofia 463.56 459.04 +0.98 +0.58
% %
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.19 -0.016 +043b -2bps
ps
5-year -0.091 -0.014 +045b -2bps
ps
0.309 -0.03 +042b -3bps
10-year ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech <PR 0.29 0.26 0.22 0
Rep IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.75 0.71 0.73 0.86
BOR=>
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
(Additional reporting by Robert Mueller in Prague)