By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Aug 16 The forint and the zloty
retreated on Tuesday alongside worldwide stock markets and as
receding U.S. interest rate hike expectations bolstered the
euro.
Friday's robust second-quarter economic output figures from
Central European states had helped the Hungarian and the Polish
currencies, the region's most liquid, rise to four-month highs.
But sentiment turned on Tuesday with investors waiting for
U.S. inflation, housing and industrial output data due later in
the day.
The euro touched 8-week highs against the dollar and
gained 0.1 percent against the zloty and 0.2 percent
versus the forint by 0912 GMT.
The rally fizzled out despite Czech figures confirming that
its economic growth outpaced the euro zone, expanding 2.5
percent annually in the second quarter, down from 3 percent in
the first quarter, but above analysts' forecasts of 2.3 percent.
"The euro firms against the dollar, euro assets are bought
now and it is also firming against emerging market currencies
like the forint and the zloty," one Budapest-based currency
dealer said.
"Stock exchanges also opened slightly lower ... and also,
after a (forint) firming in the past one or two weeks, a
correction was in the cards," the dealer said.
The crown was steady at 27.02 against the euro,
sticking at the floor at which the Czech central bank has
defended the currency since 2013.
Household consumption was a major driver of Czech growth as
wages regionally have been increased to fight a labour drain
into Western European Union countries.
Analysts said economic recovery in Germany as well as
government spending also helped growth, and the figures were
unlikely to trigger any change in Czech monetary policy.
The Prague stock exchange's main index tracked a
retreat of European shares from Monday's seven-week highs. It
fell 0.3 percent, while the Budapest and Warsaw
benchmark indexes dropped half a percent.
Bucharest bucked the fall, with its main index
rising 0.8 percent, helped higher by a 1.3 percent rise in Banca
Transilvania which reported record first-half profits
late on Monday.
Government bonds mostly also retreated in the region, with
yields rising by a few basis points. The yield on Poland's
10-year paper rose 5 basis points to 2.66 percent.
