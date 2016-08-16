* Forint and zloty come down from 4-month highs vs euro
By Sandor Peto and Igor Ilic
BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, Aug 16 The forint and the zloty
retreated on Tuesday alongside worldwide stock markets, while
the euro strengthened.
Friday's robust second-quarter economic output figures from
Central European states had helped the Hungarian and the Polish
currencies, the region's most liquid, rise to four-month highs.
Sentiment turned on Tuesday ahead of a batch of U.S.
economic data.
The figures and hawkish comments from New York Federal
Reserve President William Dudley helped the dollar rebound from
an 8-week low against the euro, but the European single
currency remained strong.
It also gained 0.1 percent against the zloty and
0.2 percent versus the forint by 1335 GMT.
The rally of Central European units fizzled out despite
Czech figures confirming that its economic growth outpaced the
euro zone, expanding 2.5 percent annually in the second quarter,
down from 3 percent in the first quarter, but above analysts'
forecasts of 2.3 percent.
"The euro firms against the dollar, euro assets are bought
now and it is also firming against emerging market currencies
like the forint and the zloty," one Budapest-based currency
dealer said.
"Stock exchanges also opened slightly lower ... and also,
after a (forint) firming in the past one or two weeks, a
correction was on the cards," the dealer said.
The crown was steady at 27.022 against the euro,
sticking on the floor at which the Czech central bank has
defended the currency since 2013.
Household consumption was a major driver of Czech growth as
wages regionally have been increased to fight a labour drain
into Western European Union countries.
Analysts said economic recovery in Germany as well as
government spending also helped growth, and the figures were
unlikely to trigger any change in Czech monetary policy.
Stock indices in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
fell by 0.4-0.6 percent, tracking a retreat of European
shares from Monday's seven-week highs.
Bucharest bucked the trend, with its main index
rising 1.1 percent.
It was helped higher by a 2.1 percent gain of the shares of
the investment fund Fondul Proprietatea and 1.1 percent
rise in Banca Transilvania which reported record
first-half profits late on Monday.
Croatia's kuna gained a quarter of percent to 7.48
against the euro, a level near a 5-week high.
"We had a long weekend (with Monday a holiday) and quite a
strong inflow of euros these days amid the tourist season," said
a dealer at a major local bank.
Government bonds mostly retreated in the region. The yield
on Poland's 10-year paper rose 8 basis points to 2.70 percent.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)