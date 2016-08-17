* Rising Fed rate hike expectation weighs on CEE assets * Forint retreats to weak side of 310 versus euro * Polish data may add fuel to monetary easing speculation * Serbian central bank will publish forecasts, dinar firmer By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 17 Central European assets eased on Wednesday ahead of Polish economic data which may fuel speculation about monetary easing just as comments from U.S. rate-setters boosted expectations for an interest rate hike there. Lower interest rates in the region and a rise in the U.S. would cut the appeal of the high-yielding but risky assets in the European Union's emerging markets. The forint, the leu and the zloty eased by 0.14 percent against the euro by 0754 GMT. The forint, trading at 310.30, returned to the weaker side of the 310 psychological level which it crossed last week when healthy second-quarter economic output figures helped regional assets rise. Poland's annual growth of 3.1 percent, while still robust, was slightly below expectations. A dip in annual net inflation to -0.4 percent, reported on Tuesday, added to speculation for more monetary easing in the region's biggest economy. Poland will release figures for July employment and corporate wages at 1200 GMT, and industrial output on Thursday. Analysts expect annual wage growth to slow to 4.5 percent from 5.3 percent in June and industrial output growth to slump to 1.3 percent from 6 percent. "For the sort run, the combination of lower than expected GDP, stronger deflation and weaker wage pressure might again support speculations on interest rates cuts," said Raiffeisen analyst Marta Petka-Zagajewska in a note. "This might be even strengthened on Thursday, with... weak industrial output outcome," she added. Warsaw's blue chip stock index shed 0.6 percent and Prague's main index dropped 0.3 percent. Regional government bonds were steady or slightly extended late Tuesday's loss. Regional yields rose on Tuesday after comments from two Federal Reserve officials boosted expectation for a Fed rate hike in the coming months. Poland's 10-year yield, after 9 basis point rise on Tuesday, rose further by 1 basis point to 2.71 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield was steady from its close at 2.79 percent, but up by 3 basis points from Tuesday's fixing. Serbia's dinar was firmer by 0.1 pct against the euro, but off 11-week highs touched on Tuesday. The Serbian central bank is due to release its new output and inflation forecasts later on Wednesday. It kept Central Europe's highest central bank interest rate of 4 percent on hold last week, citing uncertainty in global markets, even though inflation, which ran at 1.2 percent in annual terms in July, is below its 2.5-5.5 pct target range. CEE SNAP AT 0954 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 240 220 1% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 309. -0.1 1.40 forint => 3000 8700 4% % Polish <EURPLN 4.28 4.27 -0.1 -0.6 zloty => 40 78 4% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.45 -0.1 1.19 leu => 60 98 4% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.47 7.47 +0. 2.17 kuna => 70 95 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 1900 2900 08% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 854. 856. -0.2 -10. 11 30 6% 69% Budapest 2772 2767 +0. +15 0.60 1.68 18% .89% Warsaw <.WIG20 1835 1846 -0.6 -1.2 > .52 .86 1% 7% Buchares 6859 6865 -0.0 -2.0 t .43 .23 8% 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 719. 715. +0. +3. a P> 67 05 65% 38% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1786 1784 +0. +5. > .63 .99 09% 74% Belgrade <.BELEX 621. 621. +0. -3.5 15> 45 09 06% 2% Sofia <.SOFIX 464. 463. +0. +0. > 45 69 16% 77% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +04 -1bp RR> 07 2 1bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +04 +0b RR> 95 14 1bps ps <CZ10YT 0.30 -0.0 +03 -1bp 10-year =RR> 8 2 5bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.61 -0.0 +22 +0b RR> 9 02 3bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.12 -0.0 +26 +0b RR> 2 15 3bps ps <PL10YT 2.72 -0.0 +27 +1b 10-year =RR> 01 6bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.24 0.2 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.73 0.85 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.62 1.58 1.56 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)