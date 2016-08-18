* Forint, zloty rebound from 2-week low vs euro on Fed minutes * Bond yields retreat as U.S. rate hike expectation weakens * Hungary, Romania hold bond auctions, good demand is seen * Warsaw bucks global equities rebound, bank stocks, KGHM fall By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 18 Central European currencies rebounded from multi-week lows and Hungary's and Romania's bond auctions were seen drawing healthy demand on Thursday as U.S. rate hike expectations have receded. Hawkish comments from two Federal Reserve rate setters knocked down assets in the European Union's emerging markets in the previous session. But the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting, published after European markets closed, showed that the Fed is unlikely to hike its rates soon and make high-yielding emerging market assets in Central Europe relatively less attractive. The leu rebounded from a 4-week low against the euro, the forint and the zloty were off two-week lows and the dinar off a one-week low. The Hungarian and the Polish currencies firmed by 0.3 percent by 0750 GMT, the leu gained 0.2 percent and the dinar 0.1 percent. Poland's 10-year bond yield was down 6 basis points from Wednesday's high, at 2.7 percent, following a 16 basis points rise from 8-and-1/2-month lows touched late last week. Investors will watch later in the session to see if July Polish industrial output and retail sales figures, due at 1200 GMT, add fuel to speculation that the Polish central bank could resume monetary easing. Weak figures could soften the zloty and lift bonds, analysts have said. Hungary's less volatile bonds yields were also lower by a few basis points from Wednesday's fixing, with 5-year bonds trading at 1.88 percent, down 4 basis points. The positive mood signalled that Hungary's auction of 3-, 5- and 10-year bonds will attract good demand, one Budapest based trader said. Yield often rise ahead of auctions as investors position to reach lower prices in the primary sale. "Good sentiment remains... The auction could see average yields near the current secondary market offers," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The auction results are due at 0930 GMT. Romania will also auction 5-year bonds on Thursday. Stock indices were mixed in the region and gainers lagged behind a rebound in Frankfurt and London. Warsaw's bluechip index fell half a percent, dragged down mainly by bank stocks: PKO BP shed 1.4 percent, Pekao 0.6 percent and BZ WBK shed 1.4 percent. KGHM shares fell 0.9 percent after the copper producer reported a bigger than expected fall in net profit in the first half of 2016 on the back of losses on its foreign assets driven by rising costs and falling copper prices. CEE SNAPSHO AT 0950 CET MARKETS T CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK= 27.0250 27.0210 -0.01% -0.10% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 310.450 311.3150 +0.28 1.35% forint > 0 % Polish <EURPLN= 4.2890 4.2999 +0.25 -0.72% zloty > % Romanian <EURRON= 4.4685 4.4763 +0.17 1.13% leu > % Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4840 7.4758 -0.11% 2.07% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 123.120 123.2600 +0.11 -1.34% dinar > 0 % Note: calculat previou close at 1800 daily ed from s CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 855.71 850.80 +0.58 -10.52 % % Budapest 27755.4 27790.97 -0.13% +16.0 8 3% Warsaw 1817.48 1824.40 -0.38% -2.24% Buchares 6866.50 6866.19 +0.05 -1.97% t % Ljubljan <.SBITOP 716.76 722.14 -0.75% +2.96 a > % Zagreb 1792.45 1789.03 +0.19 +6.09 % % Belgrade <.BELEX1 617.35 620.74 -0.55% -4.15% 5> Sofia 468.59 467.91 +0.15 +1.67 % % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R -0.263 -0.047 +035b -5bps R> ps 5-year <CZ5YT=R -0.086 -0.004 +043b +1bps R> ps <CZ10YT= 0.328 0 +041b +3bps 10-year RR> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.615 -0.002 +223b +0bps R> ps 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.117 -0.011 +264b +0bps R> ps <PL10YT= 2.714 -0.016 +279b +1bps 10-year RR> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech 0.29 0.25 0.21 0 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.73 0.7 0.72 0.84 Poland 1.615 1.565 1.545 1.71 Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************************** ********* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)