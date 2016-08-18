* Forint, zloty rebound from 2-week low vs euro on Fed
minutes
* Bond yields retreat as U.S. rate hike expectation weakens
* Hungary, Romania hold bond auctions, good demand is seen
* Warsaw bucks global equities rebound, bank stocks, KGHM
fall
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Aug 18 Central European currencies
rebounded from multi-week lows and Hungary's and Romania's bond
auctions were seen drawing healthy demand on Thursday as U.S.
rate hike expectations have receded.
Hawkish comments from two Federal Reserve rate setters
knocked down assets in the European Union's emerging markets in
the previous session.
But the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting, published
after European markets closed, showed that the Fed is unlikely
to hike its rates soon and make high-yielding emerging market
assets in Central Europe relatively less attractive.
The leu rebounded from a 4-week low against the
euro, the forint and the zloty were off
two-week lows and the dinar off a one-week low.
The Hungarian and the Polish currencies firmed by 0.3
percent by 0750 GMT, the leu gained 0.2 percent and the dinar
0.1 percent.
Poland's 10-year bond yield was down 6 basis points from
Wednesday's high, at 2.7 percent, following a 16 basis points
rise from 8-and-1/2-month lows touched late last week.
Investors will watch later in the session to see if July
Polish industrial output and retail sales figures, due at 1200
GMT, add fuel to speculation that the Polish central bank could
resume monetary easing. Weak figures could soften the zloty and
lift bonds, analysts have said.
Hungary's less volatile bonds yields were also lower by a
few basis points from Wednesday's fixing, with 5-year bonds
trading at 1.88 percent, down 4 basis points.
The positive mood signalled that Hungary's auction of 3-, 5-
and 10-year bonds will attract good demand, one Budapest based
trader said. Yield often rise ahead of auctions as investors
position to reach lower prices in the primary sale.
"Good sentiment remains... The auction could see average
yields near the current secondary market offers," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
The auction results are due at 0930 GMT.
Romania will also auction 5-year bonds on Thursday.
Stock indices were mixed in the region and gainers lagged
behind a rebound in Frankfurt and London.
Warsaw's bluechip index fell half a percent,
dragged down mainly by bank stocks: PKO BP shed 1.4
percent, Pekao 0.6 percent and BZ WBK shed 1.4
percent.
KGHM shares fell 0.9 percent after the copper
producer reported a bigger than expected fall in net profit in
the first half of 2016 on the back of losses on its foreign
assets driven by rising costs and falling copper prices.
CEE SNAPSHO AT 0950 CET
MARKETS T
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech <EURCZK= 27.0250 27.0210 -0.01% -0.10%
crown >
Hungary <EURHUF= 310.450 311.3150 +0.28 1.35%
forint > 0 %
Polish <EURPLN= 4.2890 4.2999 +0.25 -0.72%
zloty > %
Romanian <EURRON= 4.4685 4.4763 +0.17 1.13%
leu > %
Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4840 7.4758 -0.11% 2.07%
kuna >
Serbian <EURRSD= 123.120 123.2600 +0.11 -1.34%
dinar > 0 %
Note: calculat previou close at 1800
daily ed from s CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 855.71 850.80 +0.58 -10.52
% %
Budapest 27755.4 27790.97 -0.13% +16.0
8 3%
Warsaw 1817.48 1824.40 -0.38% -2.24%
Buchares 6866.50 6866.19 +0.05 -1.97%
t %
Ljubljan <.SBITOP 716.76 722.14 -0.75% +2.96
a > %
Zagreb 1792.45 1789.03 +0.19 +6.09
% %
Belgrade <.BELEX1 617.35 620.74 -0.55% -4.15%
5>
Sofia 468.59 467.91 +0.15 +1.67
% %
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT=R -0.263 -0.047 +035b -5bps
R> ps
5-year <CZ5YT=R -0.086 -0.004 +043b +1bps
R> ps
<CZ10YT= 0.328 0 +041b +3bps
10-year RR> ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=R 1.615 -0.002 +223b +0bps
R> ps
5-year <PL5YT=R 2.117 -0.011 +264b +0bps
R> ps
<PL10YT= 2.714 -0.016 +279b +1bps
10-year RR> ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech 0.29 0.25 0.21 0
Rep <PRIBOR=
>
Hungary 0.73 0.7 0.72 0.84
Poland 1.615 1.565 1.545 1.71
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************************
*********
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)