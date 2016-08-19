* Zloty dips below 4.3 vs euro, tests 2-week highs again
* Dovish comments from rate setter Zyzynski weigh on zloty
* Banks push down Warsaw stocks to 2-week low
* Moody's unlikely to change Romania's sovereign rating
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 19 Poland's zloty and
stocks slid on Friday as expectations of monetary easing by the
central bank resurged, while other assets in Central Europe were
mixed.
The zloty briefly pierced the 4.3 psychological
level against the euro, testing two-week lows, before rebounding
to 4.29 by 0912 GMT. The zloty and the forint were
weaker by 0.1 percent.
Speculation about Federal Reserve rate tightening, which
would make Central European assets less attractive, have
unnerved regional markets in the past three days.
The zloty weakened on Thursday because of disappointing June
retail and industrial output figures.
Comments from Polish central bank rate setter Jerzy Zyzynski
continue to weigh on the currency, including a remark that he
might file a motion to cut interest rates after the summer
break.
"That comment, together with weaker (Q2) GDP and production
data, (provide) good fuel for the zloty's slight depreciation,"
said Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
"It's the third day in a row that the market has been trying
to break through the 4.30 level, and we do not expect the zloty
to permanently weaken further. Stable rates are still a
base-case scenario," he added.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Polska
The Times daily that he still saw a chance of 3.4-3.5-percent
economic growth this year. He also said the government should
buy a stake in Pekao, Poland's second-biggest lender,
from Italy's UniCredit if the share price is "good".
Concern about government interference in the banking sector
has been an important factor weighing on Polish financial asset
prices this year.
Warsaw's bluechip stock index fell by 1 percent to
a 2-week low, driven by financial sector shares, mainly Pekao
which shed 2.3 percent.
The main stock indices in Budapest and Prague
slipped by only half a percent, tracking a retreat of Western
European stocks as investors again pondered the chances of a
U.S. interest rate rise.
Bucharest bucked the fall and was steady, just like
the leu.
Moody's is due to review its ratings for Romania after local
markets close, but analysts do not expect a change even though
fiscal stimulus may lift the government's budget deficit.
"We do not think Moody's would deliver any change now,
... However, the possibility of an outlook revision to 'stable'
(from 'positive') cannot be ruled out," Raiffeisen analyst
Silvia Rosca said in a note.
CEE SNAP AT 1112
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 220 210 00% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. -0.1 1.32
forint => 5500 1850 2% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.28 -0.0 -0.7
zloty => 00 73 6% 5%
Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.47 +0. 1.14
leu => 80 07 06% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.02
kuna => 80 35 6% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.4
dinar => 3100 3000 1% 9%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 846. 850. -0.4 -11.
95 98 7% 44%
Budapest 2757 2770 -0.4 +15
2.36 0.12 6% .27%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1803 1821 -0.9 -2.9
> .58 .01 6% 9%
Buchares 6904 6898 +0. -1.4
t .89 .58 09% 2%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 723. 723. +0. +3.
a P> 38 40 00% 91%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1787 1786 +0. +5.
> .34 .90 02% 78%
Belgrade <.BELEX 623. 620. +0. -3.1
15> 93 21 60% 3%
Sofia <.SOFIX 467. 468. -0.2 +1.
> 68 67 1% 47%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 -1bp
RR> 41 06 8bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +04 +0b
RR> 99 02 3bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.31 0 +04 +0b
10-year =RR> 3 0bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.59 0.01 +22 +2b
RR> 3 9 1bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.08 -0.0 +26 +0b
RR> 04 1bps ps
<PL10YT 2.66 -0.0 +27 -2bp
10-year =RR> 7 21 5bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.21 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.71 0.73 0.84
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.59 1.52 1.48 1.71
><WIBOR 5 75 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Mark Heinrich)