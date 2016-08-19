* Zloty dips below 4.3 vs euro, tests 2-week highs again * Dovish comments from rate setter Zyzynski weigh on zloty * Banks push down Warsaw stocks to 2-week low * Moody's unlikely to change Romania's sovereign rating By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 19 Poland's zloty and stocks slid on Friday as expectations of monetary easing by the central bank resurged, while other assets in Central Europe were mixed. The zloty briefly pierced the 4.3 psychological level against the euro, testing two-week lows, before rebounding to 4.29 by 0912 GMT. The zloty and the forint were weaker by 0.1 percent. Speculation about Federal Reserve rate tightening, which would make Central European assets less attractive, have unnerved regional markets in the past three days. The zloty weakened on Thursday because of disappointing June retail and industrial output figures. Comments from Polish central bank rate setter Jerzy Zyzynski continue to weigh on the currency, including a remark that he might file a motion to cut interest rates after the summer break. "That comment, together with weaker (Q2) GDP and production data, (provide) good fuel for the zloty's slight depreciation," said Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw. "It's the third day in a row that the market has been trying to break through the 4.30 level, and we do not expect the zloty to permanently weaken further. Stable rates are still a base-case scenario," he added. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Polska The Times daily that he still saw a chance of 3.4-3.5-percent economic growth this year. He also said the government should buy a stake in Pekao, Poland's second-biggest lender, from Italy's UniCredit if the share price is "good". Concern about government interference in the banking sector has been an important factor weighing on Polish financial asset prices this year. Warsaw's bluechip stock index fell by 1 percent to a 2-week low, driven by financial sector shares, mainly Pekao which shed 2.3 percent. The main stock indices in Budapest and Prague slipped by only half a percent, tracking a retreat of Western European stocks as investors again pondered the chances of a U.S. interest rate rise. Bucharest bucked the fall and was steady, just like the leu. Moody's is due to review its ratings for Romania after local markets close, but analysts do not expect a change even though fiscal stimulus may lift the government's budget deficit. "We do not think Moody's would deliver any change now, ... However, the possibility of an outlook revision to 'stable' (from 'positive') cannot be ruled out," Raiffeisen analyst Silvia Rosca said in a note. CEE SNAP AT 1112 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 220 210 00% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. -0.1 1.32 forint => 5500 1850 2% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.28 -0.0 -0.7 zloty => 00 73 6% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.47 +0. 1.14 leu => 80 07 06% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.02 kuna => 80 35 6% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.4 dinar => 3100 3000 1% 9% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 846. 850. -0.4 -11. 95 98 7% 44% Budapest 2757 2770 -0.4 +15 2.36 0.12 6% .27% Warsaw <.WIG20 1803 1821 -0.9 -2.9 > .58 .01 6% 9% Buchares 6904 6898 +0. -1.4 t .89 .58 09% 2% Ljubljan <.SBITO 723. 723. +0. +3. a P> 38 40 00% 91% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1787 1786 +0. +5. > .34 .90 02% 78% Belgrade <.BELEX 623. 620. +0. -3.1 15> 93 21 60% 3% Sofia <.SOFIX 467. 468. -0.2 +1. > 68 67 1% 47% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 -1bp RR> 41 06 8bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +04 +0b RR> 99 02 3bps ps <CZ10YT 0.31 0 +04 +0b 10-year =RR> 3 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.59 0.01 +22 +2b RR> 3 9 1bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.08 -0.0 +26 +0b RR> 04 1bps ps <PL10YT 2.66 -0.0 +27 -2bp 10-year =RR> 7 21 5bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.71 0.73 0.84 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.59 1.52 1.48 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 75 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Mark Heinrich)