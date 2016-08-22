* Equities rebound in line with Western stock markets
* Zloty weakest in almost 3 weeks, but rebounds
* Polish budget plans add to risks on zloty-analysts
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 22 The Polish zloty
eased in early trade on Monday on concerns over a
possible budget deficit overshoot, before regaining some ground
helped by a rebound of Europe's main equities indices.
In early trade the zloty fell to its weakest level in almost
3-weeks against the euro, after a source said Poland would set
its budget deficit target at 2.9 percent of economic output for
2017, just a touch below the European Union's 3 percent ceiling.
A deficit overshoot could open a new front with the European
Commission which is also challenging Poland over changes to its
supreme court.
Such local factors can easily lift volatility in the EU's
emerging markets at a time when global risk appetite is
uncertain amid speculation about possible Federal Reserve
interest rate hikes.
The news about Poland's budget "Won't help the currency in
the following days," Bank Pekao analysts said in a note, adding
that the currency could test weaker levels than 4.32 against the
euro soon.
The zloty traded at 4.3076 at 0839 GMT, firmer by 0.1
percent from Friday's close, and off early lows at 4.318.
A rise of financial sector stocks helped Warsaw's bluechip
stock index rise by 0.3 percent and Prague's main index
firm 0.6 percent.
The rise ends a week of losses posted by Polish bank shares
.
Polish bank stocks have retreated from multi-month highs hit
earlier this month on a plan to tackle the problem of Swiss
franc loans in the banking system, which looked less painful to
lenders than earlier thought.
Some details of the scheme are still unclear and risks over
Poland's budget and dispute with Brussels would justify a zloty
retreat to 4.35, Raiffeisen analyst Wofgang Ernst said.
"Moreover, speculation on rate cuts in Poland could
intensify on the back of recent disappointing economic data,
contributing to additional PLN weakening," he said in a note.
The Polish government source also said that the finance
ministry had cut its economic growth forecast for 2016 to 3.4
percent from 3.8 percent.
That would be still much faster than euro zone growth.
The leu firmed 0.1 percent to 4.4615 versus the
euro, after Moody's did not change Romania's sovereign ratings
on Friday despite some concerns that it may lower the outlook on
the rating from 'positive'.
Romania has boosted wages and cut value-added taxes as
governments in the region loosen their budgets to try to lift
inflation from anaemic levels and fight a flight of skilled
labour into richer Western countries.
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Keith Weir)