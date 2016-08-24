* Insurer PZU stocks hit record low after profit fall
* Pekao acquisition plan weighs
* Hungarian c. bank says govt should spend more
* Zloty underperforms, investors eye Fed
By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goclowski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 24 Warsaw's bluechip stock
index touched its lowest level this month on Wednesday
after a fall in profit at state-owned insurer PZU added
to worries over the health of the Polish financial sector.
The index later regained most of the ground lost, tracking a
rebound in the main Western European stock indices, but with 0.3
percent loss at 0834 GMT it still underperformed European
markets.
PZU stocks fell to a new record low after Eastern Europe's
biggest insurer posted a 56 percent decline in second-quarter
net profit to 166 million zlotys ($43.52 million).
The shares, which traded at 27.13 zlotys at 0844 GMT, down
0.3 percent, have lost about 20 percent of their value this
year.
After coming to power last year, Poland's government raised
taxes for banks and has sought to take more control of the
financial sector. Its plan to tackle the problem of Swiss franc
denominated mortgages is also expected to be of considerable
cost to banks.
PZU shares had already hit record lows on Tuesday following
a report that PZU would hold talks to buy UniCredit's
shares in Poland's second-biggest lender, Pekao.
Investors saw both the planned acquisition and the decline
in profit as potentially hurting future dividend payments from
PZU, which had been one of the main attractions of the stock,
analysts said.
It has been PZU's policy to pay out 50-100 percent of
earnings as dividend and it paid 2.08 zlotys per share dividend
on last year's earnings.
"The strategy (to buy into Pekao) is share-price negative,"
said Kamil Stolarski Haitong Bank analyst in Warsaw.
"The PZU's biggest draw by now for investors was a stable
dividend flow. This change of the company profile from dividend
to a mix of dividend and growth will be poorly received," he
added.
The zloty eased 0.3 percent to 4.3119 against the
euro, while other Central European currencies changed little.
The region's main currencies have moved sideways in past
days as investors await clues from the Federal Reserve about the
odds of U.S. interest rate hikes. A hike could make Central
Europe's high-yielding assets relatively less attractive.
The forint traded flat at 309.9 against the euro, on the
firmer side of the 310 psychological resistance level.
Profits of in Hungary's banking sector surged by 131 percent
in annual terms in the first half of the year, the central bank
said on Wednesday. The stocks of Hungary's biggest
lender OTP rose 1.7 percent.
Hungary's central bank said the 2016 budget deficit will
likely be lower than originally planned, giving the government
room to increase fiscal stimulus to aid growth.
The bank, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ally, Gyorgy
Matolcsy, also plans to stimulate the economy with funds from
its 3-month deposits later this year.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)