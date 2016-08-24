* Insurer PZU stocks hit record low after profit fall * Pekao acquisition plan weighs * Hungarian c. bank says govt should spend more * Zloty underperforms, investors eye Fed By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goclowski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 24 Warsaw's bluechip stock index touched its lowest level this month on Wednesday after a fall in profit at state-owned insurer PZU added to worries over the health of the Polish financial sector. The index later regained most of the ground lost, tracking a rebound in the main Western European stock indices, but with 0.3 percent loss at 0834 GMT it still underperformed European markets. PZU stocks fell to a new record low after Eastern Europe's biggest insurer posted a 56 percent decline in second-quarter net profit to 166 million zlotys ($43.52 million). The shares, which traded at 27.13 zlotys at 0844 GMT, down 0.3 percent, have lost about 20 percent of their value this year. After coming to power last year, Poland's government raised taxes for banks and has sought to take more control of the financial sector. Its plan to tackle the problem of Swiss franc denominated mortgages is also expected to be of considerable cost to banks. PZU shares had already hit record lows on Tuesday following a report that PZU would hold talks to buy UniCredit's shares in Poland's second-biggest lender, Pekao. Investors saw both the planned acquisition and the decline in profit as potentially hurting future dividend payments from PZU, which had been one of the main attractions of the stock, analysts said. It has been PZU's policy to pay out 50-100 percent of earnings as dividend and it paid 2.08 zlotys per share dividend on last year's earnings. "The strategy (to buy into Pekao) is share-price negative," said Kamil Stolarski Haitong Bank analyst in Warsaw. "The PZU's biggest draw by now for investors was a stable dividend flow. This change of the company profile from dividend to a mix of dividend and growth will be poorly received," he added. The zloty eased 0.3 percent to 4.3119 against the euro, while other Central European currencies changed little. The region's main currencies have moved sideways in past days as investors await clues from the Federal Reserve about the odds of U.S. interest rate hikes. A hike could make Central Europe's high-yielding assets relatively less attractive. The forint traded flat at 309.9 against the euro, on the firmer side of the 310 psychological resistance level. Profits of in Hungary's banking sector surged by 131 percent in annual terms in the first half of the year, the central bank said on Wednesday. The stocks of Hungary's biggest lender OTP rose 1.7 percent. Hungary's central bank said the 2016 budget deficit will likely be lower than originally planned, giving the government room to increase fiscal stimulus to aid growth. The bank, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ally, Gyorgy Matolcsy, also plans to stimulate the economy with funds from its 3-month deposits later this year. CEE SNAP AT 1034 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 250 340 03% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. +0. 1.55 forint => 8500 9050 02% % Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.29 -0.2 -1.2 zloty => 19 99 8% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.45 -0.0 1.32 leu => 00 90 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.00 kuna => 90 65 3% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2600 3600 08% 5% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 857. 850. +0. -10. 21 72 76% 36% Budapest 2780 2772 +0. +16 5.47 3.68 30% .24% Warsaw <.WIG20 1785 1790 -0.2 -3.9 > .43 .60 9% 7% Buchares 6895 6895 -0.0 -1.5 t .86 .55 2% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 721. 720. +0. +3. a P> 96 81 16% 71% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1797 1799 -0.1 +6. > .16 .90 5% 36% Belgrade <.BELEX 619. 622. -0.4 -3.8 15> 42 35 7% 3% Sofia <.SOFIX 470. 470. +0. +1. > 07 03 01% 99% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 -1bp RR> 6 06 7bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 -1bp RR> 05 02 1bps s <CZ10YT 0.31 0 +04 +0b 10-year =RR> 2 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.57 0.02 +22 +2b RR> 9 5 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.08 0.01 +25 +1b RR> 8 9bps ps <PL10YT 2.66 0.00 +27 +1b 10-year =RR> 4 4 6bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.7 0.72 0.86 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.59 1.52 1.49 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 3.8142 zlotys) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)