* Insurer PZU stocks rebound on pledge to keep dividend
policy
* Energy stocks still drag Warsaw stock index lower
* H1 profit of Hungarian banks surges, OTP bank shares rise
* Zloty underperforms, investors eye Fed
(Recasts with PZU rebound, new comments)
By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goclowski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 24 Warsaw stocks eased on
Wednesday, bucking a rebound of Central European shares, due to
a fall in the profits of insurer PZU and a decline in
energy sector shares in Europe.
Poland's bluechip stock index touched its lowest
level this month after state-controlled insurer PZU reported 56
percent decline in second-quarter net profits, adding to worries
over the health of the Polish financial sector.
PZU's stocks hit record lows already on Tuesday following a
report that the insurer would hold talks to buy UniCredit's
shares in Poland's second-biggest lender, Pekao
.
The profit fall and the acquisition plan fuelled concern
over PZU's dividend payment outlook, and generally the
profitablity of the Polish banking sector.
After coming to power last year, Poland's government raised
taxes for banks and has sought to take more control of the
financial sector. Its plan to tackle the problem of Swiss franc
denominated mortgages is also expected to be costly to banks.
PZU's stocks rebounded from record lows and rose by 1.25
percent by 1336 GMT, after its Chief Executive Officer Michal
Krupinski said there was no reason to assume that dividend
payments would be lowered. [nRSD2cBbzK}
"The CEO tried to save the situation by saying that the
company wanted to stick to its long term dividend strategy and
this triggered the rebound," said Wojciech Wosko, equity trader
at BZ WBK in Warsaw.
The bourse was unable to track a rebound of most stocks in
the EU's main stocks exchanges and in Central Europe, which was
helped by a weak euro.
Warsaw's index was still down by 0.4 percent, mainly due to
a 1.7 percent fall of oil group PKN Orlen shares which
tracked European energy sector shares lower after a slump of
British mining giant Glencore.
Hungarian oil group MOL shares shares also dropped
by 0.4 percent. But Budapest's main index still rose by
0.7 percent as OTP Bank gained almost 2 percent, while
Polish bank stocks were mixed.
Profits in Hungary's banking sector surged by 131 percent in
annual terms in the first half of the year, the central bank
said on Wednesday.
The zloty eased 0.2 percent to 4.307 against the
euro, while other Central European currencies changed little.
The region's main currencies have moved sideways in past
days as investors await clues from the Federal Reserve about the
odds of U.S. interest rate hikes. A hike could make Central
Europe's high-yielding assets relatively less attractive.
CEE SNAP AT 1536
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 210 340 05% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. -0.0 1.51
forint => 9500 9050 1% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.30 4.29 -0.1 -1.1
zloty => 70 99 6% 4%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.36
leu => 85 90 01% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.48 -0.1 1.93
kuna => 40 65 0% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 2300 3600 11% 3%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 857. 850. +0. -10.
54 72 80% 33%
Budapest 2792 2772 +0. +16
2.23 3.68 72% .73%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1782 1790 -0.4 -4.1
> .66 .60 4% 1%
Buchares 6967 6895 +1. -0.5
t .88 .55 05% 2%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 723. 720. +0. +3.
a P> 21 81 33% 89%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1799 1799 -0.0 +6.
> .09 .90 5% 48%
Belgrade <.BELEX 620. 622. -0.3 -3.7
15> 28 35 3% 0%
Sofia <.SOFIX 471. 470. +0. +2.
> 57 03 33% 32%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 -1bp
RR> 6 06 6bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp
RR> 22 19 9bps s
<CZ10YT 0.27 -0.0 +03 -3bp
10-year =RR> 7 35 7bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.57 -0.0 +22 -1bp
RR> 9 07 0bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.08 0.00 +26 +0b
RR> 2 5 0bps ps
<PL10YT 2.66 0.00 +27 +0b
10-year =RR> 2 2 5bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.2 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.73 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.61 1.52 1.5 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Sdditional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky/Keith Weir)