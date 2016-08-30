By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Aug 30 Poland's zloty was off
overnight lows on Tuesday amid hopes that output data will not
boost expectations for a central bank rate cut, while Central
European currencies mostly moved sideways.
The zloty firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to
4.338 by 0717 GMT, but remained near the 4-week lows hit in
overnight trade at 4.348.
Second-estimate gross domestic product data for the second
quarter will be released at 0800 GMT.
The flash estimate showed a pick-up in annual growth to 3.1
percent, but recent Polish data has triggered speculation that
the central bank could resume policy easing to help the economy
grow and inflation rebound from negative levels.
That expectation has been weighing on the zloty, coupled
with an array of other domestic risk factors.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said a row
over a constitutional tribunal that triggered Poland's rating
cut was just a political game that will end soon.
He also said he had no knowledge if state-run institutions,
such as PZU and the PFR fund, were in negotiations
aimed at buying Bank Pekao SA from UniCredit.
But the tension with Brussels over the court and a
government drive to boost influence in the banking sector worry
investors.
Hungary's forint eased 0.2 percent to 308.95
against the euro, off the 4-and-1/2-month highs which it tested
in the past days around 308.30.
If it breaks that line, the next resistance will be at 307,
at levels unseen since June last year, Erste Group said in a
note, adding that hopes for credit rating upgrades help the
forint.
CEE SNAP AT 0917
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 240 230 00% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. -0.1 1.84
forint => 9500 4500 6% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.33 4.34 +0. -1.8
zloty => 80 08 06% 4%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.53
leu => 10 25 03% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.11
kuna => 10 45 05% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1400 3000 13% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 856. 852. +0. -10.
63 94 43% 43%
Budapest 2793 2792 +0. +16
0.61 1.92 03% .76%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1771 1777 -0.3 -4.7
> .86 .35 1% 0%
Buchares 6996 6998 -0.0 -0.1
t .64 .51 3% 1%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 0.00 734. +0. -100
a P> 53 00% .00%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1807 1807 -0.0 +6.
> .08 .66 3% 95%
Belgrade <.BELEX 0.00 622. +0. -100
15> 04 00% .00%
Sofia <.SOFIX 471. 471. -0.0 +2.
> 16 34 4% 23%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 0 +03 +0b
RR> 83 3bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 0.02 +04 +3b
RR> 95 6 2bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.28 0 +03 +2b
10-year =RR> 6 6bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.62 -0.0 +22 -1bp
RR> 4 07 4bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.12 -0.0 +26 +0b
RR> 5 09 4bps ps
<PL10YT 2.70 0.00 +27 +2b
10-year =RR> 3 3 8bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.2 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.68 0.7 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.60 1.56 1.53 1.71
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Dominic Evans)